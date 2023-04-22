Herald-News Boys Volleyball Notebook: Lincoln-Ways, Lockport, JCA looking strong; postseason paths announced

The Illinois High School Association recently released the postseason assignments for boys volleyball.
The Herald-News coverage area features 16 boys volleyball teams, and all but one of them will be in the same sectional. While the regional sites in that sectional have been announced, the sectional site itself has yet to be determined.
The 15 area teams in Sub-Sectional B of that sectional are Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lockport, Minooka, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Providence Catholic, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield South and Romeoville. Bishop McNamara is the 16th team in that sub-sectional. Regionals will be held at Joliet West and Lockport.
Lone team out Plainfield North will play in the Oswego Sectional. Other teams in that sectional include Illinois Math and Science Academy, Marmion Academy, Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley, West Aurora, Hinsdale South, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, TImothy Christian, York, Glenbard South, Proviso West, Hinsdale Central, Lyons, Nazareth Academy Benet Academy, Glenbard East, Montini, Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, Oswego East, Oswego, Riverside-Brookfield, Islamic Foundation, Willowbrook, West Chicago, Wheaton St. Francis and Wheaton-Warrenvlle South. Regionals will be hosted by West Aurora, Glenbard South, Naperville Central and a fourth site to be determined.
Teams to watch
When it comes to boys volleyball in the area, Lincoln-Way East has been the kings of the hill. This year, though, the Griffins seem to have plenty of competition.
Look no further than District 210 rivals Lincoln-Way West, which has posted a record of 12-3 and is currently ranked No. 9 in the state by maxpreps.com. Lincoln-Way East and its 12-2 record is ranked No. 3.
However, there is very good volleyball being played outside of the Lincoln-Way district. Lockport, at 16-3, is ranked No. 17 in the state, while Joliet Catholic is 11-4 and ranked No. 27. Plainfield East is 9-3 and ranked No. 19, while Plainfield North is 13-8 and ranked No. 31.
The ties that bond
Joliet Catholic Academy is one of the most intriguing teams in the area, due to the presence of 6-foot-9 twins Luke and Zach Pekol. The pair presents a formidable look at the net, and the Hilltoppers have considerable talent around them, such as setters Miles Czerkies and Jason Koenings, hitters Preston Buss, Johnny Budz, Aydan Garcia and Carter Holbrook and libero Jacob Medders.
JCA is also a very close-knit group, so much so that it sometimes irks coach Jeffery Budz.
“These guys are all such good friends off the court,” Budz said. “It’s sometimes kind of annoying how much they know about each other.”
The players don’t seem to find it annoying, though.
“We’ve grown up playing all of the sports together,” Luke Pekol said about his team. “We know each other real well. And of course, me and Zach being twins, we know each other better than anyone else.
“We feel like just being as close as we are gives us an edge.”
Conference races
Before the postseason begins, the conference races in the area should provide a nice lead-in. Nearly every match in the Southwest Suburban Conference will be meaningful, with the Lincoln-Way schools, Lockport, and Bolingbrook all flashing strong potential.
In the Southwest Prairie Conference, Plainfield East is the defending champion, but expect the Bengals to get a substantial push from Plainfield North. Joliet West also has the firepower to be a factor in the conference race.