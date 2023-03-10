Boys volleyball: A look at the season ahead across the Herald-News area

With the season set to begin Monday, here is a look at boys volleyball across the Herald-News area:
Plainfield South
Coach: George Hagemaster
Last season: 12-21 (4-6 Suburban Prairie)
Top returning players: Bret Jensen (OH, sr.), Christian Scott (S, sr.), Carson Goldman (L, sr.)
Top new players: Milan Gracanin (M, jr.), Emilio Lagunes (M, so.), Alex Venes (S, so.)
Worth noting: Hagemaster — who has experience with the boys game, having coached at three-time state champion Marist before a stint as head girls volleyball coach at Bishop Mac — says he likes what he has to work with at Plainfield South. “We have a good base to build a great program at South, and it will be interesting to see these players develop,” he said. The battle-proven bump-set-kill combination of Goldman, Scott and on-the-court leader Jensen is a great place to start, though how the younger players fill the void of six graduated seniors, especially in the service and passing games, will go a long way in determining how the Cougars fare this spring.
Plainfield East
Coach: Jeff Wilkie (2nd season)
Last season: 33-6 (10-0 Southwest Prairie)
Top returning players: Thomas Tagtmeyer (S, jr.), Nathan Grutza (OH/RS/S, sr.), Braxton Francis (M/RS, jr.), Kendall Killins (L/DS, sr.)
Top new players: Jack Robertson (OH/RS, jr.), Nathan Stone (L/DS, so.), Timmy Bannon (M, sr.), Ethan Berry (OH/RS, sr.)
Worth noting: Conference and regional champions last spring, the Bengals look loaded for another strong season if they can find a way to, if not replace, then adequately step into the roles filled by graduated standouts Tyler Volling, Jace Milka, Danny Haughian and Dylan Burgess. “They brought so much to the table each and every day last season,” Wilkie said. “They contributed so much to our team’s successes, so [we need] some restructuring of how our lineup looks with some players moving positions in the betterment of the team.” The four returning varsity lettermen listed above will be where that all starts, led by all-conference performers Tagtmeyer and Grutza. How the team adjusts to new roles and new teammates alongside them will be key. “We know we are going to have to earn everything we want,” Wilkie said, “and to especially prove that last season was not a fluke.”
Plainfield Central
Coach: Robert Richardson IV (4th consecutive season, 8th season overall)
Last season: 6-26 (1-9 Suburban Prairie)
Top returning players: Ethan Ricketts (S, jr.), Max Bowen (DS, sr.), Tanner Torri (DS, sr.)
Top new players: Milo Nelson (MB, fr.), Draedyn Sanford (OH, jr.), Christian Haug (OH, jr.)
Worth noting: While the Wildcats did lose more matches than they won last season, they did manage to put a pair of multi-win streaks together. That included a late-season, three-match winning streak with victories over Larkin, Schaumburg and Joliet Central, a definite positive the team can bring into this season along with proven mainstays Ricketts, Torri and Bowen. Not as certain is the team’s hitting, with youngsters hopefully growing into the roles of rally finishers.
Minooka
Coach: Mike Kargle (6th season)
Last season: 11-26 (4-6 Suburban Prairie)
Top returning players: Ben Hoover (DS, sr.), Silas Slavik (OH/RH, sr.), Jayce Moore (OH, so.), Bailey Stengel (MH/OPP, sr.)
Top new players: Liam Williams (OPP, so.), Nick Boyce (S, so.), Jared Boe (S, sr.), Jacob Lowe (MH, jr.), Connor Latta (OH/RH, so.), Luke Kirin (OH/RH, so.)
Worth noting: Minooka will be a young team on the court, but Kargle — who’s been a part of the program for 18 years — is confident seniors Hoover, Stengel and Slavik can get the newcomers up to speed and ready to compete. “They have the job of furthering the culture we are looking to reestablish within our program,” Kargle said. “[We are] a young team willing to learn and eager to work hard to improve.” Becoming competitive and getting better point-to-point, set-to-set, match-to-match is Kargle’s emphasis. “We will achieve this by trusting one another and playing hard for each other,” Kargle said.
Lockport
Coach: Nick Mraz (10th season)
Last season: 29-9 (5-3 SouthWest Suburban)
Top returning players: Wade Welke (OH, jr.), Evan Dziadkowiec (S, jr.), Kevn Rodriguez (L, jr.), Joshua Bluhm (OPP, jr.)
Top new players: Oskar Skurski (MB, jr.)
Worth noting: After utilizing a talented group of sophomores to post 29 victories and a second straight regional title last spring, expectations are high at Lockport with a more experienced and mature junior-led roster in 2023. “Our core was mainly sophomores last season, so LPVB returns the majority of our starting lineup as juniors who have a lot of invaluable experience. ...” Mraz said. “Although we will be undersized compared to recent years, I believe our ball control, defense and experience will allow us to compete with the best in the state. Despite having no seniors in the starting lineup, this group can most definitely make another push to state in 2023.” Rodriguez (259 digs last season), all-stater Dziadkowiec (686 assists), Bluhm (218 kills) and Welke (144 kills, 130 digs) are in line for another monster year.
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Jodi Frigo (8th season)
Last season: 23-14 (5-3 SouthWest Suburban)
Top returning players: Conner Studer (OH, sr.), Garrett Konopack (S, sr.), Conner Jaral (OH, jr.), Benen Flores (OH/RS, sr.), Andrew Flores (L, so.), Jack Ladd (L, sr.)
Top new players: Will Pluskota (MH, sr.), Drew Kregul (MH, so.), Hunter Vedder (MH, so.), Colin Dargan (RS, so.), Jack Jurka (OH, so.), Mason Thompson (OH, fr.), Noah Konopack (L, so.)
Worth noting: The Warriors’ youth and lack of height in key spots and lack of towering height outside of the 6-6 Kregul and 6-4 Jaral don’t cause Frigo to expect anything but another strong season in New Lenox. “I project that we will hang with the top teams in the state, although we are small and young. ...” Frigo said. “Hopefully by [the] postseason we can upset some of those bigger teams and make a state appearance again.” The all-conference Studer with his 416 career kills, Clarke University-bound Brenen Flores and four-year varsity setter Konopack (717 career assists) will lead the attack, while blending the roster’s wealth of top-notch defensive specialists/liberos on the court together could emerge into the team’s true strength. Six of this year’s players are younger brothers of L-W West’s 2019 state team.
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Kris Fiore (14th season)
Last season: 35-7 (8-0 SouthWest Suburban), IHSA State runner-up
Top returning players: Tyler Walenga (OH, sr.), Joey Glennon (MH, sr.), Brenden Reutter (S, sr.), Sam Yacobozzi (MH, sr.)
Top new player: Matthew Muehlnickel (OPP/OH, so.)
Worth noting: Five starters off last season’s regional, sectional and SouthWest Suburban Conference champs are gone to Pomp and Circumstance, it’s true, but nobody should be expecting an off-the-cliff drop-off from this spring’s Griffins. “We lost a ton of talent off the 2022 roster that finished state runner-up,” Fiore said. “This team does lack experience, but not talent or athleticism. If they develop a strong first contact, watch out. We have size and a team that will be formidable at the net.” The two starters who return — Glennon (a physical two-year starter) and Walenga (a four-year starter heading to play for Lewis University after this season) — are a great cornerstone to build upon, with Reutter looking ready to step into the primary setter’s role, Yacobozzi a more diverse attacker and Muehlnickel “talented enough to be our team leader in kills this season,” per Fiore. When this team jells, look out.
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Mary Brown (7th season)
Last season: 20-16 (6-2 SouthWest Suburban)
Top returning players: Jaden Didrickson (MH, sr.), Tim Slattery (S, sr.), AIdan Papier (OH, sr.)
Top new players: Jack McCarty (DS, jr.), Iain Hillegass (RS, sr.)
Worth noting: Brown says she expects Didrickson and Papier to be leaders and key attackers this season, with Didrickson coming off an 89-kill, 71-block season. Slattery (474 assists) will be in that mix as well, but it is the Knights’ scrappiness and volleyball IQ that Brown cites as their greatest strengths. Finding a way to put the volleyball down on the other side of the net will be Job 1 this spring.
Joliet West
Coach: Tara (Mikuzis) Litwicki (2nd season)
Last season: 23-9 (7-3 Southwest Prairie)
Top returning players: Connor Herre (L, sr.), Thomas Fellows (OH, jr.), Landon Brouwer (S, jr.), Nathan Fleischauer (OH, jr.)
Top new players: Jeeno Coco (MB, sr.), Adrian Paul (OH/OPP, sr.)
Worth noting: A 2004 Joliet West graduate, Litwicki will be looking to follow up a good 2022 led by seniors with a roster filled with juniors. The good news is, a number of those 11th-graders have significant varsity experience. “The experience and leadership that our returning players bring to the team is already helping to solidify the guys,” Litwicki said. “They bring a great amount of positivity to our team and are helping our new players adjust to our style of play. We are a young, hungry team, and we’ve worked hard this offseason. It’s not going to be given to us, so we need to work hard and take it.” Executing the fundamentals consistently has been the point of emphasis so far. “We have a lot of talent, with loads of potential, and in order to maximize that, we need to make sure we minimize the unforced errors,” Litwicki said.
Joliet Central
Coach: Kevin O’Connell
Last season: 3-33 (0-11 Suburban Prairie)
Top returning players: Dylan Macek (RS, jr.), Johnny Rios (OH, so.), Josiah Dixon (OH, jr.)
Worth noting: The primary focus for the Steelmen is simply to continue to get better. “Continue to build our skills and knowledge of the game, become more competitive in our conference and do well in tournament play,” O’Connell said when asked for his season outlook. Returning attackers at the net, though a little undersized, should be a strength for Joliet Central this spring.
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Jeffrey Budz (2nd season)
Last season: 19-16 (6-2 East Suburban Catholic)
Top returning players: Luke Pekol (RS, sr.), Zach Pekol (MB, sr.), Carter Holbrook (L, sr.), Preston Buss (OH, sr.), Johnny Budz (OH, sr.), Jason Koeings (S, sr.)
Top new players: Jacob Medders (OH, jr.), Miles Czerkies (S, jr.)
Worth noting: The two Pekols — Luke (227 kills, all-conference) and Zach (252 kills, 90 blocks, all-conference) — will be the centerpieces for the Hilltoppers, both committed to Lewis University and invited to the prestigious National Team Development Program accelerator. “Zach and Luke Pekol are born leaders and going to lead our team as far as it can go this season,” Budz said. The other returning starters plus Czerkies and Medders “almost perfectly fill[ing] the gaps the [graduated] seniors left,” per Budz, should make JCA a contender to meet its team goals of improvement throughout the season and ultimately winning a regional. The team’s attack will be a strength, but its passing must improve to make the most of it.
Bolingbrook
Coach: Molly DeSerf (5th season)
Last season: 17-18 (4-4 SouthWest Suburban)
Top returning players: Tristan Benbow (MB, jr.), Ayaaz Arif (MB, sr.), Trevor Wardlow (OH/DS, so.), Tristan Caminar (OH, jr.), Cnnor Dmochowski (S, jr.)
Top new players: Jacqson LeSure (OPP, jr.), Tyler Caminar (DS/S, sr.)
Worth noting: DeSerf has seen a willingness in her team to learn and improve, a definite great sign for the season ahead. Arif, Benbow, Caminar and Dmochowski have been leaders so far on a Raiders team expected to rely heavily on its junior class. “There is a great sense of team and an understanding that it will take every piece of the group in order to compete at their highest level,” DeSerf said. “We return a lot of guys, but are still young, so they are learning how to lead and how to excel within their own role.” Extra emphasis has been put on developing the service aspect of the game, both delivering and receiving. “The goal is to be as aggressive as possible on the line and apply some pressure every rotation to their serve-receive,” DeSerf said.