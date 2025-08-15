Close out Summer with a Route 66 boutique shopping excursion

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is dotted with cozy antique stores, artisan boutiques and many other delightfully unexpected retailers. Gather your friends and close out the Summer season with a road trip to these eclectic specialty shops and quaint downtown stores, all located along The First Hundred Miles of America’s Mother Road.

Audiophil’s Records’ held their opening day at their new location on National Record Store Day on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Joliet.

Audiophil’s Records

76 N. Chicago St., Joliet

Located in downtown Joliet, near the Rialto Square Theatre, you’ll find an independent record store, built on a family’s passion for music. At Audiophil’s you’ll be greeted by friendly and knowledgeable clerks who can help you find the vinyl you’ve been hunting for, or even help you discover a few new favorite records. Flip through boxes of diligently organized LPs, 45s and cassettes and sample your purchases at the in-shop stereo before settling on your purchases. Looking to sell your collection, Audiophil’s is always looking for new stock for the store! For more information, visit audiophilsrecords.com

Internode Greenery & Home

81 N. Chicago St., Unit 101, Joliet

Internode wants to help make the world a greener place to live, one plant at a time. They believe that everyone should have a home space that reflects their personality and are here to help make that happen. No matter if you are just starting to enjoy plants or are a seasoned expert, the fine folks at Internode will help make your world greener. Make sure to visit their shop in Joliet or check out their website to discover an oasis full of greenery and goods to make your home your own.

Bronkberry Farms

18061 Bronk Road, Plainfield

This destination farm store grew from humble roots as a small roadside stand and greenhouse. Today the operation’s expanded to include a 70 foot x 30 foot square foot barn store, and a state of the art greenhouse where both vegetables and flowers are grown throughout the year. You’ll find beautiful selections of flowers in Spring, farm fresh produce in the Summer (the majority of which is grown on-site) and a huge variety of pumpkins and gourds in the Fall. Bronkberry also hosts a popular craft fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every third Sunday of the month, May through October – the next one will be held Aug. 17.

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques

219 N. Water St., Wilmington

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques in Wilmington offers French Country home decor, gourmet food, gift baskets, boutiques, antiques, candles and jewelry. This second-generation, family-owned and operated business boasts an eclectic mix of merchandise.

Countryside Village

1540 N. Division St., Braidwood

If you’re in search of a place that captures the spirit of the old-time department stores that once lined Route 66, pay a visit to Countryside Village Gifts in Braidwood. Established in 1997, this one-stop shop specializes in gifts, home décor, gourmet foods, wine, quilting fabric and much more.

Pop’s Pop Up

517 W. Howard St., Pontiac

Pop’s Pop Up Shop is an antique store located at the south-western end of The First Hundred Miles in Pontiac. Open since 2019, Pop’s offers a unique shopping experience – where you’ll find a wide range of refurbished and recycled items, custom tables, lighting and much more. You’ll find a great assortment of new products as well as consignment items. Don’t miss their “pop-up” events, held the third Saturday of each month.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor

Route 66 Kites & Board Games

222 N. Main St., Pontiac

At Route 66 Kites & Board Games, located in historic downtown Pontiac, you’ll find a wide array of toys and games sure to appeal to kids of any age. The unique boutique carries kites, disc golf supplies, board games, card games, toys, gifts and Route 66 souvenirs. With stock ranging from reproductions of nostalgic toys to this season’s hot new offerings, you’re sure to find the perfect items to occupy your young travelers. If you’re looking to explore some of the gorgeous parks along Route 66, be sure to browse the shop’s massive selection of larger-than-life kites.

To explore more small businesses along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, visit: thefirsthundredmiles.com/shop