Experience The Gemini Giant (and more Route 66 photo-ops)

A three-sided mural greets visitors near the entrance to the new location of the Gemini Giant and The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop at Wilmington's South Island Park, painted by Lemont artist Robert Ryan after winning a design contest. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Gemini Giant, one of the longest standing and most beloved sights along Route 66, has officially returned to the Mother Road. This legendary 438-pound fiberglass giant has found a new permanent home on Wilmington’s South Island – paired with The Landing Pad, a new souvenir located just a few yards away from this icon of the road.

One of the many iconic “Muffler Men” that dotted Route 66 and other tourist routes across the country during the mid-century, the Gemini Giant is beloved for its unique space-age theming and quirky color palette. These molded fiberglass advertising giants, named after the mufflers the original statues held in their hands, have become a staple of Americana since their invention in the early 1960s by boatbuilder Steve Dashew and his International Fiberglass company.

While thousands of these Goliath figures would be scattered across the country in the decade they were produced, few have built up the beloved fan base of the Gemini Giant. Named after the Gemini space program, this custom fiberglass figure sports a silver torpedo-like astronaut helmet and, instead of a muffler, holds a rocketship in his hands. The Gemini Giant is one of the first true oddities of Route 66 and of the road’s can’t-miss photo-ops – ranking on countless travel lists alongside the likes of the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Oklahoma, and the surreal Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.

At an unveiling ceremony back in November 2024, Route 66 enthusiasts from across the country gathered together to be among the first to see the newly repainted statue. Now sporting its original iridescent dark green paint job, nestled onto a freshly installed Route 66 shield-themed concrete base, the giant is officially on view for all to enjoy. Visitors will be treated to a new walking path, a digital message sign, native landscaping, interpretive signage and a brand new parking lot – making it easier than ever before to get a photo-op with this titan of The First Hundred Miles.

Heritage Corridor Destinations, Joliet Area Historical Museum, the Wilmington Park District and the city of Wilmington have partnered together to launch a new Route 66-themed souvenir stop – dubbed The Landing Pad. Located just steps away from the Gemini Giant, this shop is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays through November – offering a a curated selection of Gemini Giant, Route 66 and The First Hundred Miles branded merch.

More photo-ops Along The First Hundred Miles:

Route 66 Starting Sign

78-79 E Adams Street, Chicago

There is no better way to kick off your road trip than by snagging a photo with the brand new official Route 66 starting sign in downtown Chicago. The Route 66 signpost is flanked by two checkered flags and interpretive signage welcoming travelers coming from the west and wishing happy travels to those starting their journey along The First Hundred Miles. This marker is conveniently located across the street from The Art Institute of Chicago, and just a short walk from Millennium Park.

3D Route 66 Shield Sculptures

20 Locations Along The First Hundred Miles

One of the most exciting new photo-op hunts you’ll find along the modern Mother Road is Heritage Corridor Destination’s newly added 3D Route 66 Shield Sculptures. These enormous 3D metal sculptures have been placed in popular Route 66 towns running from Chicago to Pontiac, creating a massive chain of selfie spots celebrating The First Hundred Miles. Each sign features an open shield for you to pose in, unearth which you’ll find the name of the Route 66 town you’re visiting. Next to that, a five-foot tall 66 gives kids a spot to poke to pose behind. Whether you visit, or all, of these enormous new Route 66 signs - you’ll be treated to a whimsical and convenient new photo op that honors the legacy and classic design of 66. Head to HCDestinations.com for a full list of shield sculpture locations.

Braidwood Zoo

140 N. Front St., Braidwood

The Braidwood Zoo is a prime example of the vintage roadside kitsch that once peppered Route 66. Featuring a menagerie of animal sculptures built by late artist Jack Barker, who utilized scrap metal, wood and plastic to fashion the figures. After his passing, locals banded together to create this roadside attraction to highlight Barker’s folk art achievement. The zoo includes a band of about six animals, including a bright yellow giraffe, pink elephant and an impressive longhorn steer.

Two Cell Jail

400 E. Mazon St., Gardner

You can experience what it was like to cool down in the Two Cell Jail that was in-use during the heyday of Route 66. Constructed in 1906, and not closed until the late 1950s, this small town attraction is open to the public and features historical signage explaining its history.

Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station

West Waupansie Street, Dwight

Built in 1933 and named for its longtime owner, Amblers Gas Station is a Route 66 gem. Lovingly restored, you can learn all you need to know about the Mother Road and more at this information kiosk and gift store. Ambler’s starts their year every May 1, call 815-584-3077 for current hours of operation. Widely regarded by Route 66 enthusiasts as one of the best restored service stations along the Mother Road, this is a great destination to pull up and snap some selfies.

Oughton Estate Windmill

101 W. South St., Dwight

Built in 1896, the Oughton Estate Windmill was one of the largest of its kind in the U.S., at the time of its construction. Located on the grounds of the Oughton Family Home, the 110 ft windmill tower was bought by the Hogan family in 1996 and then transferred to the city of Dwight for further historical preservation. Since then, this towering mill has landed a coveted spot on the National Register of Historic Places. For fans of windmills and eclectic architecture, this is a great spot to pull over and snap some photos.

Standard Oil Gas Station

400 S. West St., Odell

While you can’t buy gas at this classic service station, you still can pull your car up for a picture celebrating an iconic sight along the Mother Road. Built in 1932, the now restored Standard Oil Gas Station in Odell is regularly open for tours. You’ll also find a great selection of Route 66 merchandise inside the station. Restored by the Illinois Route 66 Association, the standard oil building now is on the National Register of Historic Places. This should be on every motorist’s bucket list as a must-see along the route.

Wally’s Neon Sign

1 Holiday Rd., Pontiac

Illuminating the sky, boldly announcing that you’ve found the “Home of The Great American Road Trip,” the towering Wally’s sign is an amazing mix of classic neon and modern LED signage. This impressive sign, which welcomes guests to Pontiac’s new full-service gas station and eatery, is best photographed during and after dusk, when you can see all the details that harken back to ’50s and ’60s designs.

Bob Waldmire Bus

110 W. Howard St., Pontiac

Now permanently parked at the Route 66 Museum in Pontiac, you’ll find Bob Waldmire’s former modified school bus/living space on display outside the museum. Said to have inspired the character Filmore from the classic Pixar film “Cars,” Waldmire was an itinerant artist and conservationist, who could be seen driving his deeply personalized art cars along the Mother Road for many decades. While at the museum, be sure to also grab a photo of his Volkswagen Minibus, and read about the history of this local legend who delighted the world with his art and love of Route 66.

World’s Largest Route 66 Shield

100 W. Howard St., Pontiac

Dubbed the “Quintessential Route 66 Photo Op,” this outdoor mural is known as the largest Route 66 Shield in the world, aptly painted on the back of the Route 66 Museum in Pontiac. Created by Diaz Sign Art in 2007, this signage has become a huge tourist attraction in its own right, and is an extremely popular photo-op for visitors and Route 66 travelers. You can even submit your photo at IL66assoc.org to join a growing archive of people that have stopped at this iconic modern mural.