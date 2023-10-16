Pets of the Week: October 16, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Willy is a 2-year-old male border collie/lab mix. He is an energetic, playful, and loves people. He needs a home with a big yard where he can run and play. Willy loves long walks, peanut butter treats and belly rubs. To meet Willie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Kismet is a 5-year-old tortie girl that was found as a friendly stray. She is petite, quiet, gentle and very sweet. She loves attention and pets and is a fan of chin scratches. She patiently waits for visitors to stop and spend time with her and is very appreciative of the love. She will be a loving and wonderful companion kitty. To meet Kismet, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illniois)

Three-year-old Jade raised her pups and now needs a forever home. She loves everyone she meets and keeps her kennel clean. To meet Jade, call Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at 779-206-2132 or email hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo provided by Stacy Ruscitti)

Goldie Lou is super sweet and keeps her kennel clean. To meet Goldie Lou, call Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at 779-206-2132 or email hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo provided by Stacy Ruscitti)

Penny is a husky mix puppy who came from Kentucky along with her litter mates. She is sweet and playful. She needs an adopter who can work on her training so she can be her best self. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sherbet is a domestic shorthaired kitten that was found outdoors as a stray. He is playful and spunky. He is also FIV-positive. FIV cats tend to be overlooked in shelters because of the condition, but with care, these cats can lead a normal life. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the directions for the adoption process.