Illinois State Treasurer honors Lockport District 205 administrator at luncheon

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs recognized an administrator at Lockport Township High School District 205 during his annual luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month on March 15.

Lorie Cristofaro of Bolingbrook, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Lockport Township High School District 205, was recognized for Outstanding Commitment in Education, according to a news release from District 205.

Frerichs selects eight women each year to honor as outstanding leaders in their fields. The theme for Women’s History Month this year is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” District 205 said.

Cristofaro said in the release that it was “deeply humbling” to receive Frerichs’ recognition.

“It is always special to be honored for the work you do,” Cristofaro said in the release. It is extraordinary for me that I was selected out of all of the great women in this State who are doing amazing things in schools and expanding opportunities for women in educational leadership.”

Frerichs said in the release that he applauds Cristofaro’s 25-year commitment to educating students, noting her previous roles as a social studies teacher and a department chair, along with her current role as the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

“She has followed her dreams and helped students get on a path to realizing theirs,” Frerichs said in the release.

According to the District 205 website, Cristofaro graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education.

She earned her Master of Science degree in Foundations of Education from Northern Illinois University and her doctorate from the University of St. Francis in Joliet. Cristofaro has worked at District 205 since 2019, the website said.

Cristofaro said in the release that she’s focused her career on “commitment, collaboration, and integrity,” traits that really helped when coming out of the pandemic since “we had to redesign every school system.”

She said in the release that schools “have a responsibility to show a representation of women throughout students’ experiences,” which can mean women serving as coaches, math and science teachers and in leadership roles.”

“It takes everybody, every day to make decisions to create supports, systems, and opportunities that include women in spaces where they historically haven’t been present or heard,” Cristofaro said in the release. “It is not about an amazing contribution by one but the many everyday tasks by many. We should celebrate this work all the time.

At a glance

* Students’ experiences should include representation of women.

* It’s important to expand opportunities for women in educational leadership.

* The everyday tasks of many women in education is work that should be celebrated.