At 106, retired federal employee still lives in her Joliet home.

Margaret Lucas of Joliet was fashionably late to her 106th birthday party Wednesday at Al’s Steak House in Joliet.

But she walked into the banquet room amid enthusiastic greetings and the snapping of cameras from her guests’ cellphones, many of them members of the treasurer for the Joliet chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees.

Margaret Lucas of Joliet celebrated her 106th birthday at Al's Steak House in Joliet with many other members of the Joliet chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Wednesday. She was fashionably late but walked into the banquet room on her own. (Denise Unland)

Then Lucas, also a member, was guided to the seat of honor, where she sat smiling, as officials stepped forward to greet her.

Six years ago at age 100, Lucas was the treasurer for the Joliet chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees and assistant accountant for the church she joined in 1961, First Presbyterian in Joliet.

Mike Vidmar of Joliet became treasurer for Joliet chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees after Lucas retired from the position, Sandra Vidmar of Joliet, Mike Vidmar’s wife said. Sandra Vidmar, who said she’s known Lucas for at least a decade, said she really admires Lucas.

“She does what she wants when she wants,” Sandra Vidmar said. “And she lives in her own home.”

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk officially approached Lucas first. He presented her with a proclamation and three coin of Joliet’s new commemorative coins.

Joliet mayor Bob O’Dekirk presented Margaret Lucas of Joliet with a proclamation and three coin of Joliet’s new commemorative coins in honor of her 106th birthday. (Denise Unland)

O’Dekirk said he’s issued a number of proclamations when people turn 100 but never for a 106th birthday.

“That’s quite an accomplishment,” O’Dekirk said

James Glover, president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Illinois Federation, presented Lucas with a certificate of appreciation. Glover said he’s given certificates to members in their 90s but not one “even in the ballpark” of 106.

“So now you’ve got more stuff to hang on the walls,” Glover said as he presented the certificate to Lucas.

James Glover, president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Illinois Federation, presented Margaret Lucas, a member of the Joliet chapter, with a certificate of appreciation in honor of her 106th birthday, (Denise Unland)

By now, Lucas was ready for cake.

“Actually, I’d rather have the pork chops,” Lucas said, later sharing the secret of her longevity: “I eat red meat; I eat steak; and I eat bacon.”

Lucas grew up in Indiana where her father owned a store and her mother taught piano. Lucas’ grandfather Andrew S. Wright joined “the war between the states” at the age of 16 and served for three years, Lucas said in a 2016 Herald-News story.

After graduating in 1934 from Spencer High School, Lucas hoped to become a Latin teacher. But then war broke out and she went to work instead, she said in 2016.

Lucas worked for the U.S. Department of Defense as a fiscal accountant and budget analyst for 30 and a half years. In 1972, Lucas earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Lewis University in Romeoville.

After leaving the U.S. Department of Defense, Lucas worked for the Burr Oak Library system for eight and a half years as a fiscal manager. Lucas retired from Burr Oak in 2010, but she didn’t retire from working.

Lucas said in 2016 she served as bookkeeper for various libraries and the Troy Township supervisor. She also took a course on tax preparation and then prepared taxes for local seniors – but she never prepared her own.

She’s owned two rental properties in Florida, visited five continents (Lucas was re-baptized in the Jordan River and her favorite hobbies were reading and attending musicals, she said in 2016.

At the time of her 100th birthday, Lucas had 75-year membership in two organizations – Bowling Green Chapter 304 of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Margaret Lucas, 100, blows out the candle on her birthday cake Wednesday, Oct. 12, during a luncheon at Al's Steakhouse in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

She never liked housework and hired someone to clean. Lucas also never married, never had children and never missed either.

“I loved my career,” Lucas said in 2016. “I could not have possibly had a career and then come home and take care of children and the cooking and everything. I just say, ‘The Lord knows what’s best for you.”

[ Margaret Lucas never thought she’d live to be 100 ]

Sandra Vidmar of Joliet said she’s known Lucas for a decade. Her husband Mike Vidmar became recording secretary when Lucas retired from the position. Sandra Vidmar said she admires Lucas.

“She does what she wants and lives in her own home,” Sandra Vidmar said.

Fran Prokop of Plainfield, recording secretary of the Joliet chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, said she’s known Lucas for more than 25 years and called her “upbeat” and “terrific.”

“She’s always such a positive person and looks at the bright side,” Prokop said.