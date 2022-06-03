COVID-19 case rate in Will County continues to decline

The COVID-19 case rate in Will County has been on the decline over the past few weeks, per the latest public health data.

As of Thursday, Will County was averaging 37 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That’s down from two weeks before, when the county’s case rate was about 53 per 100,000 residents.

Like through much of the pandemic, Will County’s numbers largely mirror the state as a whole, which was averaging 36 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday.

Despite the declining case rate following the latest surge, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Will County among the 19 counties in Illinois with a high community level of COVID-19. When determining the community level, the CDC uses a combination of factors including the number of new cases and hospital admissions for COVID-19.

In areas with a high level of disease, the CDC recommends people wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public regardless of their vaccination status.

“At this time, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars in a statement.

In Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, the intensive care unit bed availability has hovered between 20% and 25% on a seven-day rolling average for the past three weeks.

But as of Thursday, the region’s ICU availability dipped to about 10%, or about 13 available beds out of 133 in the region.

As of Friday, about 66.4% of Will County’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and 71.3% of residents have received at least one dose.

For information, visit willcountyhealth.org.