Will County’s COVID-19 case rate exceeds last summer’s delta wave

The COVID-19 case rate in Will County has continued to increase and now exceeds the level it reached during last summer’s surge fueled by the delta variant.

The county was recording nearly 46 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, according to the latest Illinois Department of Public Health data.

During August and September of last year, as the highly-contagious delta variant spread across the United States, Will County saw its case rate peak at about 28 cases per 100,000 residents.

Will County is one of 23 Illinois counties listed as having a medium level of coronavirus transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still, the county’s present case rate is off of the all-time high of nearly 240 cases per 100,000 residents when the even more contagious omicron variant blew through the population.

Intensive care unit bed capacity in the South Suburban Region, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, has declined to about 23%, per IDPH data.

About 66.3% of Will County’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 71.7% have received at least one dose.

For information on COVID-19 and where to find the nearest vaccine clinic, visit willcountyhealth.org.