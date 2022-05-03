Will County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to rise

The COVID-19 case rate in Will County, and for the state as a whole, has continued to rise over the past two months.

Will County is recording almost 30 cases per 100,000 residents as of Sunday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

The county’s case rate almost has tripled over the past two months, although it is still far from the all-time-high case rate of about 240 cases per 100,000 residents during January.

The intensive care unit availability in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, had decreased slightly from 30% on April 18 to 24% Saturday.

About 66.2% of Will County’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and just under 72% have received at least one dose.

For information on where to find the nearest vaccine clinic, visit willcountyhealth.org.