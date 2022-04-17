Will County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to tick up

The COVID-19 case rate in Will County has continued to slightly increase over the past week, according to the latest public health data.

Will County is recording 13.7 cases per 100,000 people as of April 7, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The IDPH announced last week it would change how its reporting COVID-19 data.

The county saw a recent low of 6.1 cases per 100,000 people as recently as March 5. But the recent increase is still far off the all-time high case rate of about 240 cases in mid-January when the omicron variant caused huge numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

State health officials still warned residents of the slowly rising number of cases across the state this week.

“This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status,” acting IDPH Director Amall Tokars said in a news release. “This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”

Hospital intensive care unit availability in the south suburban region, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, has returned to pre-omicron wave levels.

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Will County has risen to a seven-day average of about 1,000 a day.

About 66% of the county’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 71.8% have received at least one dose.

Individuals age 50 and older are eligible for a second booster shot.

For information, including where to find the nearest vaccine clinic, visit willcountyhealth.org.