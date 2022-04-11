Will County sees small increases in COVID-19 positivity, hospitalizations

Will County saw a slight increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations over the past week, according to the latest public health data.

The county’s rolling average COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 3.3% as of last Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. A week earlier, the positivity rate was about 2%.

The uptick is the first in several weeks after transmission of the virus plummeted after a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.

The number of COVID-19 hospital patients in the South Suburban Region, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, eclipsed 30 this week for the first time in more than a month.

Will County Health Department Executive Director Sue Olenek told Will County Board members last week that her office is transitioning back to its normal operations as transmission in the region remains low.

She also applauded her department’s work on vaccinating Will County’s population.

Just less than 66% of the county’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 71.7% of county residents have received at least one shot, according to IDPH data.

The county health department reduced the hours for its COVID-19 mass vaccination site at its Joliet office. It will continue to offer shots from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 501 Ella Ave.

Olenek said the department eventually will close the mass vaccination site, but will still offer COVID-19 vaccines, as it does for other vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for individuals age 50 and older.

For information on where to find a COVID-19 vaccine, visit willcountyhealth.org.