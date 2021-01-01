May 08, 2023
Will County’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 11%

Hospitalizations remain stubbornly high in Region 7

By Alex Ortiz
Emergency room nurse Hannah Puhr was selected as the fist healthcare worker in Will County to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Ill. Health care workers from AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center received the first round of vaccinations in Will County. (Geoff Stellfox)

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Will County continues to decrease as hospitalizations remain stubbornly high.

As of Tuesday, the county’s rolling average test positivity rate stood at 11.3%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The rate was about 13% a week ago and had hit a high of 20% in mid-November.

The South Suburban Region, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, had a rolling average test positivity rate of 10% as of Tuesday.

As for hospitalizations, while there had been some days during December when the region saw capacity of more than 20% of intensive care unit beds, those numbers have been somewhat inconsistent. On Wednesday, the ICU bed availability was only 15% for the South Suburban Region, after increasing to more than 20% in previous days.

The IDPH tracks whether a region has at least 20% capacity over a three-day rolling average, though the entire state will likely remain under the current restrictions for a few weeks in case of a surge in new infections.

Will County also recently passed the grim milestone of recording over 700 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Will County Health Department.

The county has also recorded more than 52,000 confirmed or probably cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Steve Brandy, a spokesman for the Will County Health Department, said the county also recently received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information related to COVID-19, visit willcountyhealth.org.