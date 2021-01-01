Will County’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 11%

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Will County continues to decrease as hospitalizations remain stubbornly high.

As of Tuesday, the county’s rolling average test positivity rate stood at 11.3%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The rate was about 13% a week ago and had hit a high of 20% in mid-November.

The South Suburban Region, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, had a rolling average test positivity rate of 10% as of Tuesday.

As for hospitalizations, while there had been some days during December when the region saw capacity of more than 20% of intensive care unit beds, those numbers have been somewhat inconsistent. On Wednesday, the ICU bed availability was only 15% for the South Suburban Region, after increasing to more than 20% in previous days.

The IDPH tracks whether a region has at least 20% capacity over a three-day rolling average, though the entire state will likely remain under the current restrictions for a few weeks in case of a surge in new infections.

Will County also recently passed the grim milestone of recording over 700 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Will County Health Department.

The county has also recorded more than 52,000 confirmed or probably cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Steve Brandy, a spokesman for the Will County Health Department, said the county also recently received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information related to COVID-19, visit willcountyhealth.org.