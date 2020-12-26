Will County’s COVID-19 positivity rate remains around 13%

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Will County has remained around 13% this past week, though hospitalizations have gone up.

The county’s rolling average test positivity rate has stayed around 13% or lower during much of December, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

Will County saw its highest test positivity rate of about 20% last month, though it’s gone down since state officials implemented mitigations to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Southwest Suburban Region, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, has also seen its COVID-19 test positivity rate remain around 11% since mid-December.

While the region’s test positivity rate has been on the downturn, hospitalizations have remained high throughout this month and even increased somewhat over the last week.

In the Southwest Suburban Region, hospital intensive care unit bed utilization increased to 84% as of Wednesday, according to the IDPH. The region’s ICU utilization rate has remained around 80% for several weeks, the state’s fail safe mark.

Out of 162 adequately staffed and equipped ICU beds in the region, only 26 were available as of Wednesday.

The Will County Health Department has been planning its COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. The county has already received nearly 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is expecting about 8,300 doses of its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine.

For more information on COVID-19 and free public testing in Will County, visit willcountyhealth.org.