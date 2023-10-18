Rialto Square Theatre presents ‘World Ballet Series: Swan Lake’ for one night only

“World Ballet Series: Swan Lake” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre at 7 p.m. March 12, 2024. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Tickets now are on sale for “World Ballet Series: Swan Lake” at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

The ballet will be at the theater one night only at 7 p.m. March 12, 2024, according to a news release from the theater.

Guests will see the iconic “Dance of the Little Swans,” count the 32 fouettés performed by Odile, and become immersed in Tchaikovsky’s music. The production will feature detailed, hand-painted sets, as well as more than 150 costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless favorite, according to the release.

“World Ballet Series” is a unique project that attracts many international artists, and is composed of renowned professional dancers representing more than 10 countries who are united by a passion for entertaining audiences and enriching ballet traditions through brilliant, critically acclaimed new productions of ballet classics, according to the release.

Tickets now are on sale and can be bought online through Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.