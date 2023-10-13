Lewis University theater to present ‘The Little Prince’

Lewis University’s Philip Lynch Theatre in Romeoville will present “The Little Prince” from Friday to Sunday and Thursday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

The performance, which is adapted for the stage by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar, is based on the book of the same name by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, according to a news release from Lewis University.

The play tells the story of a world-weary and disenchanted aviator whose sputtering plane strands him in the Sahara Desert and a mysterious, regal “little man” who appears asking him to “please draw me a sheep.”

During their two weeks together in the desert, the Little Prince tells the aviator about his adventures through the galaxy.

The first weekend performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday. The second weekend performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $13 for an adult and $12 for students and seniors. Lewis University students pay $3 with an ID. The running time of the show is about 75 minutes.

Tickets can be bought online with a credit card on the PLT website at lewisu.edu/plt. Click the “buy tickets” link. The box office will be open for one hour before the performance.