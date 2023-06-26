New Lenox church seeking vendors for 44th Old Campground event

The United Methodist Church in New Lenox is seeking vendors for its 44th annual event.

The 44th annual Old Campground Antiques, Collectibles Flea Market and Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16, on the wooded grounds of the church, 339 W. Haven Avenue in New Lenox, according to a news release from the United Methodist Church in New Lenox asking for vendors.

Available spaces are 15-feet by 20-feet and cost $40 each, the United Methodist Church in New Lenox

Proceeds support church ministries, the United Methodist Church in New Lenox said.

For application and more information, call 815-485-8271, ext. 53 or register online at umcnl.com.