5 Things to do in Will County: village-wide garage sale in Channahon

1. Spring Village-Wide Garage Sales – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday in Channahon. Map will be posted Thursday morning. Visit channahon.org/340/Village-Wide-Garage-Sales.

2. Bicentennial Bluffs 7th Annual Spring Neighborhood Cleanup – 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 N. Broadway St. Joliet. Home Cut Donuts; garbage bags, gloves and grabbers; and free lunch with raffles provided.

3. “Peace Across the Universe” Art Show & Sale – noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Gallery Seven , The Gaylord Building, 200 W. 8th St. Lockport. McCollum Photography will show their graffiti photos from the John Lennon Memorial Wall in Prague as well as their more traditional images from around the world. Display available through May 31. For more information, visit mccollumphotography.net.

4. Drawing Comics With Jarett J. Krosocka – 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, online at the Joliet Public Library. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with this live, virtual drawing workshop with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator, Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Register at jolietpubliclibrary.libnet.info/events.

5. Spring Seed Swap – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, through May 31, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Trade seeds you’ve saved for someone else’s. Open-pollinated vegetables, herbs, flowers and native seeds are welcome for trade or donation. Label seeds and provide care instructions. Free, all ages. For more information, visit the event calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

