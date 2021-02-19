Ideas for celebrating Black History Month in Will County

Welcome to The Herald-News’ Will County Inside/Outside Guide. Each week, Features Editor Denise M. Baran-Unland (@Denise_Unland61) highlights a few ideas for you to enjoy your weekend in Will County.

The History channel said that, since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month to recognize the role of African Americans in U.S. History and to celebrate their achievements.

In fact the History channel has a new program on the Tuskegee Airmen on its YouTube channel.

Since the weather is shaping up to be super cold again this weekend, here are some inside suggestions for celebrating Black History Month this weekend and beyond.

First suggestion: check out the Rev. Dr. Singleton Collection, a permanent collection at the Joliet Area Historical Museum now that the museum is now open for weekend visitors only: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

According to Singleton’s obituary, Singleton played a major role in the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s, even marching alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

Singleton, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church for 47 years, was also one of the 150 African American pastors Ronald Reagan invited to the White House to consult in civil rights issues, Singleton’s obituary also said.

Singleton was also known as a prolific speak and teacher of the gospel. He died in 2011 at the age of 82.

For more information, call the museum at 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

Here are some additional programs to check out:

FRIDAY

Black History Month Book Talks: Contemporary Reads: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., White Oak Library District, virtual branch. Teen librarian Faith Healy will discuss contemporary fiction by Black authors.

For more information, contact Faith Healy at 552-4296 fhealy@whiteoaklib.org.

For the YouTube link to the program, visit the events page at whiteoaklibrary.org.

MONDAY

Harriet Tubman Wasn’t Born To Be No Slave [Zoom Webinar]: 5 to 6 p.m., White Oak Library District, virtual branch. Harriet Tubman was born into slavery on a plantation in Maryland where she endured physical, mental and emotional torment at the hands of her slave master. Even with the odds against her, she was determined to free herself and several others from the bondage of slavery. She became an antislavery activist working on the Underground Railroad, as well as a nurse, and Union Army spy. Historical interpreter Daisy Century will portray Tubman. For ages tweens and up.

Register on the events page at whiteoaklibrary.org. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Zoom webinar.

For more information, contact Ariel Nelson at 815-552-4235 or anelson@whiteoaklib.org.

WEDNESDAY

EDU Africa Virtual Exchange: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Hosted by Joliet Junior College Office of Multicultural Student Affairs. Declared a World Heritage Site, the notorious Robben Island Prison is where Africa’s political prisoners, including former President Nelson Mandela, were kept during the colonial and Apartheid years of South Africa. Lionel Davis, a former political prisoner, tells the story of his life in District 6 and how his antagonism toward white authority motivated his activism.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions and engage in the conversation with Lionel. Sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs.

Register at go.jjc.edu/blackhistorymonth.

THURSDAY

Victims No More: 2 to 3 p.m. Learn why your perspective liberates you to discover your true career purpose and can propel you to success. Hosted by Project Achieve. Register at go.jjc.edu/blackhistorymonth.

Thoughts? Drop me a line at dunland@shawmedia.com.