Libraries in Will County have lots of great, often free, fun things to do

Faith, a calico cat, is hoping to join this Friday's "Virtual Cat Chat" through the Frankfort Public Library District. Cats and their owners are welcome to attend. (Denise Unland)

Welcome to The Herald-News’ Will County Inside/Outside Guide. Each week, Features Editor Denise M. Baran-Unland (@Denise_Unland61) highlights a few ideas for you to enjoy your weekend in Will County.

And welcome again to my monthly library picks!

Just because libraries are operating on a remote basis doesn’t mean they aren’t still offering some great events. Here are my picks for this weekend and the coming week.

NATIONAL DRESS UP YOUR PET DAY

WHEN: Jan. 14 through Jan. 16

WHERE: Shorewood-Troy Public Library

COST & INFO: Celebrate by dressing your furry family member up in its best literary outfit. Then watch for the post on the library’s Facebook page and post a picture in the comments along with #STPLPets. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a prize fit for your pet. For more information, call 815-725-1715 or shorewoodtroylibrary.org.

VIRTUAL DRAWING CHARADES

WHEN: 6:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 14

WHERE: Plainfield Public Library District

COST & INFO: Kids in grades two through five can take turns being master artist and student as they “draw” masterpieces across Zoom. Bring paper and something that can be used for drawing to the program. Register at plainfieldpubliclibrary.org.

VIRTUAL CAT CHAT

WHEN: 11 a.m. to noon, Jan. 15

WHERE: Frankfort Public Library

COST & INFO: Chat about cats and share tips on cat health, care and behavior. Cats welcome and encouraged to attend. To register, visit frankfortlibrary.org.

GOT BEER?

WHEN: 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15

WHERE: White Oak Library District.

COST & INFO: Join a virtual beer tasting with former professional brewer and master beer judge Michael Pezan. Lockport brewery Nik & Ivy Brewing Co. has created a special 4-pack for this event and at a discounted price for library patrons that register for the event. Must be 21 years or older. To register and for Zoom link, visit the events calendar at whiteoaklibrary.org.

LEGO BUILDING CHALLENGE

WHEN: Jan. 17

WHERE: Fountaindale Public Library District

COST & INFO: Kids grades four to 12 can try building a LEGO boat that really floats. Then take a photo of the finished creation and share it at fountaindale.org/build. Winners in two categories (grades four to six and grades seven to 12) will receive a prize. For information, visit fountaindale.org.

VIRTUAL STORYTIME

WHEN: Jan. 18

WHERE: Joliet Public Library

COST & INFO: Kids ages 1 to 5 can join the library for stories and songs. Pick up a themed preschool craft while supplies last in the youth services area and watch storytime online. For more information, visit jolietlibrary.libcal.com.

TEEN SNOWFLAKE TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT

WHEN: All day. Jan. 19 to Jan. 20

WHERE: New Lenox Public Library

COST & INFO: Stop in the library and pick up supplies to make a bright, shining, snowflake. Perfect for decorating windows during the frosty season. For curbside pickup only. Call 815-485-2605 and press 4 for pickup. To register, visit the events calendar at newlenoxlibrary.org.

Thoughts? Drop me a line at dunland@shawmedia.com.