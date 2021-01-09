LocalLit enters 4th year of connecting local readers with local writers

Can you believe it?

The LocalLit newsletter is starting its fourth year of connecting readers with locally written stories and books.

When The Herald-News first began the newsletter in 2018, the focus was sharing a free, locally written short story with newsletter subscribers.

In 2019, that concept expanded to reviews of locally written books. Both formats continued into 2020 – with book reviews becoming the norm.

Still, LocalLit did host a series of fiction from members of WriteOn Joliet about how 2021 would look like in a world of COVID – or post-COVID.

But I’d still like to share free short stories or excerpts from books in LocalLit. I feel nothing showcases a local writer more than reading the actual writing from the local writer.

The problem besetting writers today is finding readers willing to give new or little-known writers a chance, especially since readers today have so much competition for their time.

Writers know readers are out there but connecting one to the other is challenging with all of the material available for reading today.

If you’re a writer, LocalLit can help you reach potential readers by delivering a free sample of your work in the form of a short story to the newsletter’s subscribers. To further connect readers with specific genres, we’ll spotlight the author in The Herald-News a few days before the newsletter goes out, giving even more potential readers the chance to sign up.

It’s free to the reader. And it’s free to the writer.

And you can be both.

You can sign up for the newsletter as a reader and enjoy the weekly short stories. And you can sign up as a writer and submit short stories.

Stories should be edited and between 1,000 words and 7,500 words.

To submit or for information, contact Denise M. Baran-Unland at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.

To sign up for the LocalLit newsletter, or any of the other newsletters The Herald-News offers, visit shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/newsletter/#//.