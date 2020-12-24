LocalLit book review: ‘Baylyn, Bewitched’

As I said in Friday’s Herald-News story. I’ve always enjoyed stories about witches.

On the other hand, I’m typically not a fan of chick lit or romance, mostly because the characters and situations seem too implausible in those genres to appreciate.

So when I downloaded “Baylyn, Bewitched” by Plainfield authors Christine Cacciatore and Jennifer Starkman onto my Kindle, I didn’t have to ask if this book was about a good witch or a bad witch – for its Amazon description clearly gives the impression Baylyn is a good witch.

But would I feel the same about the story?

Here is the book’s Amazon description: “Baylyn Travers is a witch, wand and all, but no one knows. Magic has interfered with her dating in the past and trust issues have kept her from true love. The quirky librarian falls hard for sexy Declan Hughes and the feeling is mutual. Will Declan still feel the same when he finds out Bay’s biggest secret? After all, it’s not every day you find out your girlfriend is a witch.”

So when I say I enjoy books about witches, here are five of my favorites from my own tween and early teen years: “Lavender-Green Magic: by Andre Norton, “Jane-Emily” by Patricia Clapp, “A Candle in Her Room,” by Ruth M. Arthur, “The Ghost Next Door,” by Wylly Folk St. John and “Never on a Broomstick” by Frank Donovan.

“Baylyn, Bewitched” is like none of these. Now although I haven’t (yet) finished it, I’m surprisingly happy by what I’ve read so far.

Although I’m not generally a fan of multiple POVS (points of view), the brisk switching of perspectives fits in well with the book’s brisk plot. The entire tone is lighthearted and not one the reader is supposed to take seriously.

But that’s pretty obvious when the main characters names are Baylyn and Declan – and even Reynaud, the warlock in love with himself (and the idea of marrying Baylyn’s mother Elise, so they could combine they their magic and…well, you’ll have to read it).

Baylyn’s “person” sidekick is named Cat. And Baylyn’s last name (Travers) conjures up the name P.L. Travers, author of the Mary Poppins series.

True, one of my favorite stories at eight was Josephine Scribner Bates’ “Story of the Live Dolls.” But even then, I had not imagined the Baylyn’s joy when, at age 7, all 50 of her Barbie dolls came alive: doing flips, chatting to each other, and combing their long Barbie hair with their tiny hands.

But yet, Baylyn has trust issues and identity issues. She doesn’t know if she feels like a witch, not sure she wants to be a witch and isn’t sure if her witchness is because she can do party tricks. She even makes her bed by hand, just in case.

And yet, she has romance issues other young women her age don’t have. Like this one:

“Good thing he hadn’t tried to hold both hands as her other hand was cramped o from hanging onto her seat to prevent any unwanted levitation.”

If you need a break from all the seriousness of 2020 (and there’s been plenty of it), I recommend “Baylyn, Bewitched.” Buy it on Amazon.

