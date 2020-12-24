‘I’ve always thought you should share what you have’

What is the difference between a scam and a genuine gift to someone in need?

A spirit of good will – and trust that all parties are telling the truth.

And in that spirit – along with hints of an old 1970s shampoo commercial where one person tells a friend who tells another and so on and so on – 200 kids who thought they weren’t getting holiday gifts are going to be surprised.

On Dec. 5, The Herald-News ran a story online about Michal Aleb Lev of Joliet and her plea for donations to give some holiday gifts to 136 Joliet area kids.

Lev, who volunteers for the Salvation Army in Joliet, also has her own grassroots outreach to the homeless, an outreach she continued even after Lev lost her own home in a fire on Oct. 23.

These kids were kids who had fallen through the requirement cracks with other local agencies, Lev said. In many cases, the families tried but they don’t have the proper paperwork, such as custody papers or Social Security cards, she said.

To donate, Lev said to call her by Dec. 10 and she’d pick it up. Lev said she’d wipe down any items she received, but she preferred gift cards so she could match the need with the child and get some simple gifts for single moms, too.

Joliet city councilman Larry Hug said he saw the story about Lev’s housefire fire on social media and then he saw Lev’s plea for holiday gifts for these kids.

“I thought, ‘She’s nothing asking for anything for herself. She’s just worried about the kids,” Hug said. “So I called Jan Quillman – we work well together – and I said, ‘Let’s get on the phone and see if we can get together 136 gift cards by Dec. 10.’”

Quillman, also a member of city council, said she was happy to help where she could and gave the credit to Will County, which she said is a very giving community.

“The pandemic is making everything magnified and twice as bad with folks being out of work,” Quillman said. “I was glad to help. I just wish we could help everyone, but we do what we can. Whether it’s $2 or $5, it all adds up.”

Hug said he put together a flyer and other people began to make phone calls, too. Then someone called Hug and told him Herb Lande, who was not yet sworn into city council, offered to donate $10,000 in gift cards to Lev.

Lande, who would have preferred remaining anonymous, said he couldn’t see any kid going without gifts and toys during the holidays. Lande said the reason why he agreed to serve on the city council was to help the people of Joliet, especially those in need.

And sometimes, he felt, a person just has to take a person’s word about a situation by faith. Lande said if Lev didn’t apply the money where she said she would – and he’s sure she did – then “shame on you and not me. I tried.”

“People really are good by nature,” Lande said. “I don’t want to be jaded and not do any good because I’m afraid of being scammed … maybe it will inspire other people to give as well.”

By now, Lev had 200 kids who needed gifts on her list. So Lande said he talked to his wife, Lori, about the situation and they agreed together to donate 200 gift cards in the amounts of $50 each.

“We don’t need to buy for ourselves” Lande said about he and Lori, whom he called “a good soul.” “We do not exchange Christmas presents. We’d rather give it away. That’s our philosophy.”

According to Lande’s biography on the city of Joliet website, Lande was born in Switzerland in 1946 after his parents escaped Austria during the time the Nazis occupied it. His parents moved to the U.S. in 1948, settling in Chicago, and Lande moved to Joliet in 1971.

Lande said his parents always worked two jobs and he’s worked since he was 16 years old. He is the founder and president of Imperial Construction Associates — located in Joliet since 1979 — and he’s grateful for his success.

“I’m not the richest person but I’m not the poorest,” Lande said. “I’ve always thought you should share what you have.”

He has served as the chairman of the Joliet Fire and Police Board since 2015. For 25 years Lande volunteered for the Will County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Department, serving as deputy. During that time, Lande earned ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and then captain. He retired from the department in 2011.

During those 25 years, Lande participated in its Shop with A Cop, from 1986 to 2011. The program paired at-risk kids with police officers to buy holiday gifts and Lande was happy to “take several kids under my wing,” he said.

So when Lande learned about Lev and her mission, Lande felt he could “not stand by without giving something.”

But giving $10,000 in gift cards turned out to be harder than Lande thought. He could not purchase them at various department stores, without going through the corporate offices, which either would not approve them or canceled the transactions after approval.

Apparently, scammers tend to favor gift cards as methods of payment, according to the Federal Trade Commission. And many companies have limits on how many gift cards an individual can purchase for another individual at one time.

Lande said he finally worked through a credit card company and was finally able to obtain the gift cards, although not by Dec. 10 – and not for lack of trying.

“No effort was spared in trying to get it done in a timely fashion,” Lande said.

The gift cards finally arrived last Monday, and Hug delivered them on Tuesday. By then, Lev herself was wondering if Lande’s donation was a scam.

“Based on his [Hug’s] word, I added more kids,” Lev said.

As the promised delivery date for the cards was pushed out later and later, the more Lev wondered.

“I thought it wasn’t going to happen,” Lev said.

Lev said if people could see her inbox, they’d realize the extend of need in the Joliet. Lev said she even wound up hosting a drive for diapers since diapers are a huge need among families with limited resources.

Lev said if someone contacts her, she tries her best to help.

“I can’t fix it,” Lev said of the situations of people in need. “But I can make it a little better.”