Despite COVID, the holidays ‘came just the same’

Welcome to The Herald-News’ Will County Inside/Outside Guide. Each week, Features Editor Denise M. Baran-Unland (@Denise_Unland61) highlights a few ideas for you to enjoy your weekend (and beyond) in Will County.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Will County.

The Christmas holidays will look a bit different for many people this year. But that simply means it’s an opportunity to shake up the old traditions a little and add some new ones.

For instance, I have a list of classic holiday films I have never seen (”Christmas in Connecticut,” anyone?) and another list of films I have not seen in a very long time. So why not host your own watch party?

Locally, if you’ ve never seen “The Festival of Gnomes” at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet (an annual tradition in Joliet since 1977), you have three opportunities this year to view it for free online.

It will be a little different than the live show, as it will be shorter and with a smaller cast.

Here are links for each of the three casts:

Cast 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoiYFxyIU5w

Cast 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40-duovwMEg

Cast 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUhSQctL3ns

Or if you’d like to try something completely different, Stray Dog Theatre and This Moment Productions will present “A Very Covid Christmas Carol” online through Dec. 24.

In this modern and hilarious adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, Ebenezer Scrooge, a humbug of a debt collector, faces an unusual and socially distanced journey of his own Christmas pasts, present and future, and the selfish choices he made, with the help of three Avatars and Zoom.

This streaming performance has evening and matinee times. Individual tickets are $10, Family tickets are $15, and each ticket may be streamed on only one device.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thismomentproductions.org. An email will be sent with the streaming link an hour before the show begins.

Now for some outdoor fun:

An Old Tradition Returns in a Fun New Way

The Village of Bolingbrook and its Civic and Cultural Affairs Commission present the2020 Festival of Lights Winter Walk, a free, family friendly, holiday event. Additional events, including a Santa visit and giveaways for kids, will be held throughout the month.

The free event is set up in a way that allows for social distancing so families can still enjoy the magic of the holidays in a safe way.

Visitors are encouraged to come from dusk until 10 p.m. through Jan. 10 behind the Village of Bolingbrook Town Center located at 375 W. Briarcliff Road in Bolingbrook.

This is an outdoor event in which families are expected to enjoy in a safe, responsible way.

City of Joliet Holiday Lights Map returns for 2020

Anyone looking to view light displays and holiday decorations around the City of Joliet is encouraged to use this map. Hop in the car and explore a new neighborhood or explore your own by foot.

Joliet residents who decorate the exterior of their home can submit their address to the short form found at joliet.gov/holidaylights.

Submissions are open through Dec. 31, 2020 and available for viewing through Jan. 4.

Please note that addresses submitted do need to be within Joliet city-limits to be included. Addresses will be available in list format on the website in addition to the map.

Some tips for working out in the outside

But since everyone has cabin fever anyway, why not work out outside? Yes, in December.

Here are some tips from a story I wrote for The Herald-News in 2009 about “winterizing your exercise routine.”

Of course, make changes to your routine gradually. And if you’re new to exercise, see if your doctor can schedule a telehealth visit to get the green light for exercising.

Pay extra attention to stretching, hydration, wearing shoes with extra traction to prevent slipping and donning insulated garments—including a mask-- to prevent hypothermia and frostbite.

Dress in clothes that will keep you warm and dry.

Know the signs of exposure and hypothermia and monitor themselves for symptoms. These signs can include a pinching feeling, numbness and a “biting kind of pain.”

Asthmatics should cover their noses and mouths to prevent bronchospasm from cold air.

People with high blood pressure and heart disease probably should not be snow shoveling as a way to exercise.

Two contraindications to exercising outdoors in the winter include peripheral vascular disease and balance disorders. In cold weather, the heart works harder to pump blood to the extremities and people with peripheral vascular disease already have restricted circulation to the limbs.

Individuals with balance disorders are more predisposed to dizziness, increasing the risk of falls on slick surfaces.

Exercising outside in the snow works different types of resistance in quads, hamstrings and calves.

And then when you’re done, reward yourself with some delicious, healthy carryout from your favorite restaurant or one you’ve been meaning to try.

You’ll find great suggestions on the public Facebook group Joliet Area Bar & Restaurant Guide.

Thoughts? Drop me a line at dunland@shawmedia.com.