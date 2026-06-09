Minooka’s magical run ends with supersectional loss to Naperville Central

Minooka’s Jason Duy heads to the dugout after the final out in their 4-2 loss against Naperville Central in the Class 4A Normal Super-sectional on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Normal. (Gary Middendorf)

Minooka baseball coach Jeff Petrovic summed it up best after his team’s 4-2 loss to Naperville Central on Monday.

“Baseball can be a heartbreaking sport.”

Monday night that was especially true.

The game against the Redhawks was the Class 4A Normal Community Supersectional at the Corn Crib in Normal. It was a round the Indians hadn’t advanced to since 2012 when they finished the year fourth in the state.

Coming into the season, outside expectations were low by Minooka’s usual standards. Losing CJ Deckinga to Michigan State and Brayden Zilis to Illinois State was significant while Michigan State commit Zane Caves came into the season still recovering from a football injury.

Petrovic mentioned early in the season having one of his most talented teams ever in 2005. After losing most contributors from that group, the Indians were a question mark in 2006, only to finish third in the state that year.

While they finished just shy of state this season, it was still a heck of a run for this group.

“This was a special group,” Petrovic said. “This was a really special team. The great teams leave a mark on your program, and this group left an indelible mark that will last forever. This team got us back to the supersectional and played the game the right way. They brought everyone together and led by example.

“This senior group especially has been remarkable at passing the torch down to the juniors. You’re only as good as that example you set. This is a team that really touched my heart all year.”

The game itself was marked by questions hours before the first pitch. The weather forecasted a flood watch with high chances of rain. With the weather looking unfavorable all week, the IHSA opted to give it a go.

While the rain fell early, even necessitating a brief “wet turf delay,” the game was mostly unencumbered. While there were a few errors early, the game was more clean than not.

Well, after the first inning anyway, when Ryan Keener put Minooka up 1-0 on a throwing error by the Redhawks.

Naperville Central’s first score was an unusual one as well. In the top of the fourth, Jermaine Kenady made an attempt to steal second with Grant Umbright at third. Umbright managed to make it home untagged and knotted the game 1-1.

The bottom of the fifth saw Evan Jenks score Gavin McReynolds on a sacrifice fly to put the Indians back up 2-1 and pull them ever closer to the state tournament.

Unfortunately for the Indians, disaster struck later the same inning. Kenady smacked a single to center field which scored Mark Williams and tied the game. The same play, Minooka attempted a throw to third, but the ball went into the dugout, sending Ryley Orlanes from third to home, putting the Redhawks up 3-2.

Casey Cooperkawa grounded into a fielder’s choice the next at bat to score Kenady and extend it to 4-2.

The Indians refused to quit, putting runners on second and third with one out the next inning, but Naperville Central picked up a strikeout and a fly out the next two at bats.

The final inning saw Minooka’s Joey Rutz reach second on a throwing error with Jason Duy up to bat as the tying run. Duy nearly scored Rutz and had a chance for extra bases, but Kenady made a miraculous diving catch to end the game and Minooka’s season.

Caves did his part for the Indians, striking out four and putting the team in a good position most of the night. Petrovic singled Caves out for his outstanding evening and career, along with the rest of his senior class.

Petrovic wasn’t the only one to give the Class of 2026 a shoutout.

“[The seniors] have been really big inspirations to all the juniors,” junior Evan Jenks said. “They’ve been great at leading. I’m so grateful to their example and inspiration. I’m really going to miss them.”

For what it’s worth, the outgoing seniors credited the rising seniors for their contributions this year as well.

“As a senior I’m really proud of these juniors,” senior Brady Kozlowski said. “There were some really big shoes to fill and these juniors filled those shoes. I’m really proud of my guys that stepped up and made a big impact to be leaders right away.”

Kozlowski said he felt this run will be good for the Indians as it should inspire them to take care of “unfinished business.” Petrovic acknowledged that there will be big shoes to fill once again, but also expressed confidence in Minooka baseball moving forward.

As for those who remain, this year provided memories for a lifetime and the ending will provide motivation for all of 2027.

“As much as I’m bummed out right now I’m so excited for next year,” Jenks said. “I think we’re going to make an even better run next year. I’m so excited for the next group of guys to come up. I love this team.”