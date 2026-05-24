Lemont boys tennis wins JCA Sectional: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

Boys tennis

Lemont wins Class 1A Joliet Catholic Sectional: Lemont had 26 points as a team. Parker Hsu finished third in singles and Owen Hsu finished fourth. Jacob DePirro and Ryan Sochowski finished third in doubles while Josh Alcantara and Zak Kosanovich finished fourth. JCA was third as a team with 16 points. Declan Wagner and Frank Schuler finished second in doubles. Providence was tied for fifth as a team with eight points and Jesse Tyler was second in singles.

Morris finishes second in Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional: Morris scored 20 points as a team with Connor Barth finishing first in singles and Andrew Ochoa finishing fourth. Coal City finished third and scored 12 points as a team.

Lincoln-Way East wins Class 2A Lincoln-Way Central Sectional: The Griffins scored 30 points as a team. Henry Phillips finished second in singles, Thomas Stoiber and Nate Pangallo finished first in doubles and Cole Philips and Karson Kuzlik finished second in doubles. Matthew Katsikas of Lincoln-Way Central finished fourth in singles. Eli Chavez and Dale Larson of Minooka finished third in doubles while the Indians’ Maddox Lundeen and Derek Przybyla finished fourth. Minooka finished second as a team with 21 points, Lincoln-Way Central was fourth with 10, Joliet Township tied for fifth with eight and Lincoln-Way West was seventh with four.

Plainfield North finishes fourth in Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional: The Tigers scored 12 points as a team while Plainfield South tied for eighth with zero points.

Plainfield Central finishes fifth at Class 2A Benet Sectional: The Wildcats scored eight points as a team. Plainfield East was seventh with two and Bolingbrook was tied with Romeoville for eighth with zero.

Baseball

Lincoln-Way West 10, Oswego East 3: Max Silic hit a three-run double to lead the way.

Lincoln-Way East 10, St. Rita 0 (5 inn.): Case Templin went 2 of 3 with two runs while Tyler Hudik smacked a home run for Lincoln-Way East.

Morton 8, Morris 2: Brycen Johnson went 3 for 4 for Morris.

Newark 4, Dwight 3 (10 inn.): Ayden Collom went 3 for 4 with one RBI for Dwight.

Providence 5, Lockport 4 (8 inn.): Aidan Cullen and Bryce Tencza each had two RBIs for Providence. Frank Covelli went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Lockport.

Softball

Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Grant Park 2 (9 inn.): The third-seeded Panthers knocked off second-seeded Grant Park in the Class 1A Dwight Regional championship. Kayla Scheuber went 3 for 4 while Maddie Simms struck out nine and went 2 for 5.

Girls soccer

Geneva 2, Plainfield East 0: Top-seeded Geneva downed the fifth-seeded Bengals in the Class 2A Geneva Regional championship.