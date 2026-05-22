Construction on 7 Brew Coffee shop in Plainfield progressing

Those looking for a new coffee spot will find one in the coming months as construction of a 7 Brew Coffee shop continues at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield on May 19, 2026. A Chili’s restaurant that had closed in December 2024 was razed to make way for the coffee shop. (Eric Schelkopf)

Those looking for a new coffee spot will find one in the coming months as construction of a 7 Brew Coffee shop continues at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield.

A Chili’s restaurant that had closed in December 2024 was razed to make way for the coffee shop. 7 Brew Coffee specializes in serving premium espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy drinks, sodas and smoothies.

In response to long lines at other 7 Brew Coffee shops that have opened in the area, such as Joliet, the new Plainfield restaurant will be bigger than other locations.

“Due to the traffic challenges in other communities, Plainfield’s 7 Brew drive-thru site is twice the size of other locations, and they have created space for cars to stack on-site that will assist with traffic flow,” Plainfield officials said.

At the Nov. 3 Plainfield Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved 7 Brew Coffee’s plans.

Construction of a 7 Brew Coffee shop continues at the southwest corner of Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield on May 19, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Trustees also approved three variances and a special use permit for a drive-thru facility.

“The site plan is in conformance with the village code,” Plainfield Economic Development Director Jake Melrose said during the meeting. “The drive-thru does provide appropriate stacking. They provide two full lanes of stacking as well as a pass thru lane for people who want to get out of the drive-thru.”

As part of the project, Who Brew LLC requested a variance to allow shielded LED lighting along the canopy trim of the proposed building. The lighting will be fully shielded to minimize glare, said Chris George, of Who Brew LLC.

Who Brew LLC also requested variances to place signage on all sides of the building and to allow drive-thru service doors to face Route 59.