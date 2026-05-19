Will County to share plans on Wilmington-Peotone Road improvements at open house

The project map for the 9.3-stretch of Wilmington-Peotone Road that will be discussed at an open house meeting at Wilton Township Community Center, 14355 W. Joliet Road in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Photo provided by Will County Department of Transportation)

The Will County Division of Transportation will hold an open house style meeting about the proposed improvements to Wilmington-Peotone Road Study between Old Chicago Road to U.S. Routes 45/52.

The meeting will be held at Wilton Township Community Center, 14355 W. Joliet Road in Manhattan, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting is part of the Phase One Study on proposed improvements to the 9.3-mile segment of Wilmington-Peotone Road.

“We invite the public to share their thoughts and ideas on how to improve this key east-west corridor,” said Will County DOT Director Jeff Ronaldson. “This study aims to address the rapid growth throughout this corridor and increased traffic levels on this heavily utilized roadway.”

Improvements are being proposed to the roadway cross section, including the addition of passing lanes, wide shoulders, sight distance improvements, intersection upgrades, and drainage improvements, the county said.

The project is the first series of improvements on an 18-mile segment of Wilmington-Peotone Road between Illinois Route 53 and Drecksler Road, the county said.

Representatives from Will County DOT will be available to answer questions and record public comments. There will be no formal presentation and exhibits will be on display throughout the meeting, the county said.

Public comments can be made either in person at one of the public information meetings, or online at www.wilmingtonpeotonestudy.com after the meeting.

Comments received by June 10 will become part of the official public outreach event record.