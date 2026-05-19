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The Herald-News

Lockport beats Andrew in baseball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

By Hart Pisani

Baseball

Lockport 3, Andrew 1: Anthony Farina struck out seven and the only run was unearned.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Austin Welsh hit a home run for the Knights.

Lincoln-Way East 5, Sandburg 2: Rocco Triolo (2 for 4, two runs, two RBIs, HR) and Cooper Johnson (three-run home run) led the Griffins.

Minooka 15, Oswego East 6: Ryan Keener, Brady Kozlowski, Evan Jenks, Landon Currie and Rhett Harris all hit home runs for the Indians.

Plainfield North 3, Oswego 1: Colin Ogden struck out six and the only run was unearned.

Plainfield Central 15, Plainfield East 1: Sam Bathan hit a grand slam while Colin Coberley hit a two-run homer for Plainfield Central. Jeffrey Wheeler had two hits for Plainfield East.

Dwight 10, Reed-Custer 6: Joey Starks (3 for 4, HR), Ayden Collom (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Jacob Wilkey (3 for 4, two RBIs) led Dwight. Cole Yeates went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Reed-Custer.

Romeoville 4, Plainfield South 2: Sebastian Solis went 2 for 5 with three RBIs while Tyler Rizzatto struck out nine batters for Romeoville.

Seneca 4, St. Bede 3: Grady Hall had two hits with a RBI for Seneca.

Coal City 10, Serena 0 (5 inn.): Connor Henline went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a HR while Tryce Farrell went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Mason Hamilton gave up just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.

Lemont 7, Tinley Park 0: Nate Zdenovec struck out seven while allowing just two hits and three walks for Lemont.

Wilmington 11, Clifton Central 1 (6 inn.): Brysen Meents went 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Wilmington

Softball

Herscher 8, Peotone 2: Ninth seeded Herscher beat eighth seeded Peotone in the Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals. Sophie Klawitter went 2 for 4 and struck out 12 for Peotone. The Blue Devils’ season is over.

Naperville North 15, Bolingbrook 5 (5 inn.): The 18th seeded Raiders lost to 15th seeded Naperville North in the Class 4A Oswego Regional quarterfinals. Bolingbrook’s season is now over.

Thornwood 20, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): 16th seeded Thornwood defeated the 17th seeded Steelmen in the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional quarterfinals. Joliet Central’s season is over.

Romeoville 3, Metea Valley 0: The 16th seeded Spartans beat 17th seeded Metea Valley in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional quarterfinals. Lilly Roberts struck out 12 batters. Romeoville will face Yorkville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Downers Grove South 13, Lincoln-Way Central 9: Audrey Hennings (3 for 5) and Jenna Lee (2 for 5, three runs, four RBIs, two HR) led Lincoln-Way Central.

Boys track and field

Coal City wins boys Last Chance at St. Anne: Colten Lynn of Coal City won the 1600m at 4:56.97 while Peotone’s Greyson Denny won the 3200m at 12:05.74.

Boys volleyball

Lockport 2, Lyons 1: The Porters won 30-32, 25-22, 25-23. Austin Williams (12 kills, four blocks), Ryan Beaumont (12 kills), Drew Miller (19 digs) and Antonio Fiordirosa (23 assists) led the way.

Boys tennis

Coal City 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3: The Coalers lost every singles match, but the doubles teams of Devon McVey/Aidan Meister (6-3, 6-0), Dominick Chellino/Tanner Shain (6-1 , 6-0), Hayden Kennell/Brady Noffsinger (6-1 , 6-0) and Ethan Sikora/McKale Perino (6-1, 6-1) all came away victorious.

Boys lacrosse

Dunlap 12, Providence 1: The eighth seeded Celitcs lost to ninth seeded Dunlap in the Washington Sectional first round.

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Hart Pisani

Hart Pisani

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.