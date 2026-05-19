Lockport beats Andrew in baseball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball

Lockport 3, Andrew 1: Anthony Farina struck out seven and the only run was unearned.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Austin Welsh hit a home run for the Knights.

Lincoln-Way East 5, Sandburg 2: Rocco Triolo (2 for 4, two runs, two RBIs, HR) and Cooper Johnson (three-run home run) led the Griffins.

Minooka 15, Oswego East 6: Ryan Keener, Brady Kozlowski, Evan Jenks, Landon Currie and Rhett Harris all hit home runs for the Indians.

Plainfield North 3, Oswego 1: Colin Ogden struck out six and the only run was unearned.

Plainfield Central 15, Plainfield East 1: Sam Bathan hit a grand slam while Colin Coberley hit a two-run homer for Plainfield Central. Jeffrey Wheeler had two hits for Plainfield East.

Dwight 10, Reed-Custer 6: Joey Starks (3 for 4, HR), Ayden Collom (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Jacob Wilkey (3 for 4, two RBIs) led Dwight. Cole Yeates went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Reed-Custer.

Romeoville 4, Plainfield South 2: Sebastian Solis went 2 for 5 with three RBIs while Tyler Rizzatto struck out nine batters for Romeoville.

Seneca 4, St. Bede 3: Grady Hall had two hits with a RBI for Seneca.

Coal City 10, Serena 0 (5 inn.): Connor Henline went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a HR while Tryce Farrell went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Mason Hamilton gave up just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.

Lemont 7, Tinley Park 0: Nate Zdenovec struck out seven while allowing just two hits and three walks for Lemont.

Wilmington 11, Clifton Central 1 (6 inn.): Brysen Meents went 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Wilmington

Softball

Herscher 8, Peotone 2: Ninth seeded Herscher beat eighth seeded Peotone in the Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals. Sophie Klawitter went 2 for 4 and struck out 12 for Peotone. The Blue Devils’ season is over.

Naperville North 15, Bolingbrook 5 (5 inn.): The 18th seeded Raiders lost to 15th seeded Naperville North in the Class 4A Oswego Regional quarterfinals. Bolingbrook’s season is now over.

Thornwood 20, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): 16th seeded Thornwood defeated the 17th seeded Steelmen in the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional quarterfinals. Joliet Central’s season is over.

Romeoville 3, Metea Valley 0: The 16th seeded Spartans beat 17th seeded Metea Valley in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional quarterfinals. Lilly Roberts struck out 12 batters. Romeoville will face Yorkville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Downers Grove South 13, Lincoln-Way Central 9: Audrey Hennings (3 for 5) and Jenna Lee (2 for 5, three runs, four RBIs, two HR) led Lincoln-Way Central.

Boys track and field

Coal City wins boys Last Chance at St. Anne: Colten Lynn of Coal City won the 1600m at 4:56.97 while Peotone’s Greyson Denny won the 3200m at 12:05.74.

Boys volleyball

Lockport 2, Lyons 1: The Porters won 30-32, 25-22, 25-23. Austin Williams (12 kills, four blocks), Ryan Beaumont (12 kills), Drew Miller (19 digs) and Antonio Fiordirosa (23 assists) led the way.

Boys tennis

Coal City 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3: The Coalers lost every singles match, but the doubles teams of Devon McVey/Aidan Meister (6-3, 6-0), Dominick Chellino/Tanner Shain (6-1 , 6-0), Hayden Kennell/Brady Noffsinger (6-1 , 6-0) and Ethan Sikora/McKale Perino (6-1, 6-1) all came away victorious.

Boys lacrosse

Dunlap 12, Providence 1: The eighth seeded Celitcs lost to ninth seeded Dunlap in the Washington Sectional first round.