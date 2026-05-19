Adrian Cavira throws masterpiece as Joliet West topples Joliet Central

Joliet West's Adrian Chavira (25) throws a pitch during the non-conference game against Joliet Central on Monday, MAY. 18, 2026, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Joliet West pitcher Adrian Cavira was so locked in on Monday afternoon for the Tigers that he didn’t even realize he was carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Working at almost a frenetic pace, Cavira ended up throwing a one-hitter as the Joliet West baseball team collected a 10-0, six-inning victory over crosstown rival Joliet Central.

“I didn’t even know that I was throwing a no-hitter until a teammate told me,” Cavira said. “Then they got the base hit, I wasn’t too mad about it though.”

Baseball: Joliet West vs Joliet Central MAY 18 Joliet West's Sean Hogan (13) at bat during the non-conference game against Joliet Central on Monday, MAY. 18, 2026, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

It was hard for him to be too upset with allowing the two-out double to Gilberto Garcia that broke up the no-hit bid. Cavira carried a perfect game into the fifth but surrendered his only walk to Cam Rande to lead off the fifth.

“He came out and threw in the zone, and we scored a few runs early on and he just kept filling it up,” Joliet West coach John Karczewski said. “That’s what he needs to do. He looked like he had a little attitude and that’s what he needed to do.”

Cavira breezed through the first four innings almost completely untouched with only one Steelman getting a solid pass on any of his pitches. Meanwhile, the Tigers (21-10-1, 10-3) slowly started to piece things together on offense.

Baseball: Joliet West vs Joliet Central MAY 18 Joliet Central's Xavier Lenoir (2) misses tag at home plate during the non-conference game against Joliet West on Monday, MAY. 18, 2026, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

The Tigers posted two runs in the first after Brayden Myers coaxed a bases-loaded walk and Andrew Merkun lofted a sacrifice fly to give Joliet West a 2-0 lead after an inning.

That’s ultimately all Joliet West would need and the Tigers would miss some early chances to tack on to the lead, but Cavira made sure that didn’t matter all that much.

Joliet West broke the game up with a four-run fifth, fueled largely by a two-run single from Isaac Harris that stretched Joliet West’s lead to 7-0.

And even though Cavira’s perfect game went by the wayside in the fifth, he quickly clamped down and retired the next five Joliet Central (10-23, 3-10) batters in order before surrendering the lone hit of the day to Garcia. He finished with six strikeouts.

Joliet West would finish off the contest with a three-run sixth inning, getting some solid production off the bench, including RBI singles from Travis Skole and Keegan Schwarting.

The win kept Joliet West in the Southwest Prairie Conference race, but the Tigers will still need some help in order to get it. Plainfield Central holds a game lead in the loss column with two league contests to play.

But Karczewski isn’t worrying about that, he’s more focused on his team keeping the positive momentum it has recently cultivated going into the postseason. Joliet West is the highest seed (No. 4 overall) in next week’s Stagg Regional.

“Whatever happens outside with the conference happens, we are looking to the end of the year and the postseason actions that we can control,” Karczewski said. “Our guys are having fun and the team bond is at an all-time high level. These guys are a huge brotherhood.”

https://www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/2026/03/07/benet-makes-key-plays-when-it-needs-to-in-topping-bolingbrook/