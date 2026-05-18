Will County forest preserves host first-time fishing, Wellness Day programs

Enjoy a guided hike, yoga and nature journaling during a Wellness Hike on May 30, 2026, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hickory Creek Preserve–LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the weeks of May 18 and May 25. Registration is available online at reconnectwithnature.org.

First-time Fishing - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook: Learn fishing basics, including how to set up tackle, bait a hook and cast a line. Practice along the shoreline with guidance from an instructor. All materials provided. Attendance is $5 per person. This event is intended for ages 8 and older. Register by Thursday, May 21.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing - 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 23, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield: View nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and bald eagles during this limited-access season. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions. This free event is intended for all ages.

Museum Campus Day - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Explore all museum buildings, including the Traders Cabin and longhouse, and learn about local history through self-guided discovery. This free event is intended for all ages.

These Books are Made for Walkin’ - 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Discuss nature-inspired novels while walking the preserve. This month’s selection is “Isola” by Allegra Goodman. Books will be available at Three Rivers Public Library District’s Channahon branch before the event. This free event is intended for ages 14 and older. Register by Friday, May 22.

Solar Magic Sun Printing Workshop - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Create sun prints using natural materials while learning about light, energy and plant science. This free event is intended for ages 6-12. Register by Friday, May 22.

Wellness Day - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Hickory Creek Preserve-LaPorte Road Access in Mokena: Enjoy a day of relaxation and connection with activities such as a guided walk, yoga, nature journaling and more, along with a catered lunch. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by Tuesday, May 26.