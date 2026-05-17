Plainfield serves up international eats at World of Food Trucks Festival

The Seven Star Lion Dance Group entertained those attending the Plainfield Park District's third annual World of Food Trucks festival on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo provided by the Plainfield Park District)

Those who stopped by the Plainfield Park District’s third annual World of Food Trucks festival Saturday got the chance to taste cuisine from all over the world, including Argentina, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.

And for those looking for a Chicago favorite, Uncle Remus Saucy Fried Chicken Truck delivered the goods.

The Plainfield Park District’ held its third annual World of Food Trucks festival on May 16, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

This was the first time Uncle Remus Restaurants had participated in the event. Solomon Davis, who handles operations for Uncle Remus, said he was pleased with the number of people that turned out for the festival.

“It’s nice to see our fans,” Davis said. “We started in Chicago in 1963. We had a person who came up to us just a little bit ago and said that she moved to Plainfield 15 years ago and she was excited that we were here.”

Uncle Remus is known for its mild sauce.

“It’s kind of like sweet and tangy,” Davis said.

The Plainfield Park District’ held its third annual World of Food Trucks festival on May 16, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Josh Hendricks, the park district’s director of marketing and community outreach, is happy the weather cooperated for the event.

“Last year was super windy,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for better weather today.”

Hendricks noted the different cultures represented in the food offerings is reflective of Plainfield’s diversity.

“We try to get a variety of different cuisine,” he said.

The festival also featured entertainment, including Chinese dragon dancers.

Hendricks estimated that 1,000 people attended this year’s event.

“This is a event that really gets bigger and bigger every year,” he said.

The event took place next to the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center at Gregory B. Bott Community Park.

“It’s great exposure for the building,” Hendricks said. “This is probably our most highly used park.”