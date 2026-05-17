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The Herald-News

Joliet Latino business group hosts hiring workshop for small businesses

Overhead view of downtown Joliet looking north along Ottawa St. and Chicago St. Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Joliet Latino Economic Development Association will host a “Hiring 101″ workshop for small businesses.

The workshop will take place 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at 310 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

Topics include finding, interviewing and hiring the best candidates for the business.

“Learn how to spot top talent, ask the right questions, and make confident hiring decisions that set your team up for success,” according to the Joliet Latino Economic Development Association.

To register, visit bit.ly/hiring101smallbiz.

For more information about the Joliet Latino Economic Development Association, visit jolietleda.org.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.