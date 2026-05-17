Joliet Latino business group hosts hiring workshop for small businesses

Overhead view of downtown Joliet looking north along Ottawa St. and Chicago St. Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Latino Economic Development Association will host a “Hiring 101″ workshop for small businesses.

The workshop will take place 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at 310 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

Topics include finding, interviewing and hiring the best candidates for the business.

“Learn how to spot top talent, ask the right questions, and make confident hiring decisions that set your team up for success,” according to the Joliet Latino Economic Development Association.

To register, visit bit.ly/hiring101smallbiz.

For more information about the Joliet Latino Economic Development Association, visit jolietleda.org.