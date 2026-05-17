Grant helps bring outdoor education to Joliet District 86 students

Joliet Public Schools District 86 fourth graders participate in outdoor education each year at no cost through the Kids n Nature program offered by the University of Illinois Extension. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

Students from six Joliet Public Schools District 86 schools participate in outdoor education at no cost through the Kids n Nature program offered by the University of Illinois Extension .

The program, run by m aster gardener and m aster naturalist volunteers, has been offered to fourth graders during the spring and fall semesters as well as a summer session.

ExxonMobil has been a longtime supporter of the project and recently awarded the Extension $4,000 to continue supporting this nature immersion program to fourth graders, according to a news release from the University of Illinois Extension.

“The original STEM is actual ‘stems’: the outdoors. Outdoor education involves all aspects of STEM programming, and it is a great foundation onto which other topics can be layered,” said Nancy Kuhajda , Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

The Kids n Nature program is a joint partnership between the University of Illinois Extension, Joliet Public Schools District 86 and the Joliet Park District’s Pilcher Park. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

“We are grateful to ExxonMobil for their continued support and commitment to STEM outreach in our local community,” she said.

The Kids n Nature program is a joint partnership between the Illinois Extension, Joliet District 86, and Joliet Park District’s Pilcher Park .

Two eight-week sessions are run in the spring and fall, with each school meeting once a week after school. The program also runs a 10-session, five-week summer camp, according to the release.

“Research has consistently shown that spending time in nature can benefit both physical and emotional well-being ," the Extension said.

These types of outdoor education experiences can be expensive and require extensive logistics, transportation, staffing and access to green spaces.

Kids n Nature can provide this" unique and rewarding experience thanks to the strong relationship between the joint partners," the Extension said.

The cost of the program is absorbed by all partners.

District 86 provides transportation and teacher chaperones, Pilcher Park provides a location and a staff naturalist, and Illinois Extension provides staff, volunteers and education.

The program still requires funding for educational supplies and instructional materials and ExxonMobil’s support helps fill that, the Extension said.

“Programs like this are only possible because of the strength of our partnerships,” said Kuhajda. “The continued support of ExxonMobil through the years has meant that we can continue to provide consistent, high-quality outdoor education to young people who may not often go on these types of field trips.”