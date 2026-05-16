Zonta Joliet recognizes local women with awards

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area hosted “Women Empower Women,” an event honoring women making an impact in leadership and service in the Joliet area, on Thursday, April 24, 2026. The club honored its 2026 Woman of Distinction, Ines Kutlesa, CEO of Guardian Angel Community Services. Pictured from left after Women Empowering Women Event Chair Helen Ross, MC Judge Collette Safford, Club President Mary Baudino, Woman of Distinction, Guardian Angel CEO Ines Kutlesa and Woman of Distinction Committee Chair Peggy Field. (Photo provided by The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area)

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area recently recognized two local women with awards.

On April 14, club member Barbara Leiber was named the club’s Woman of the Year.

And then on April 24, the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area hosted “Women Empower Women” event and presented its 2026 Woman of Distinction award to Ines Kutlesa, chief executive officer of Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet.

Leiber joined the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area in 2017 and has since participated in many committees, including fellowship, attendance and fundraising.

She was instrumental in securing vendors for this year’s Pizza Wars fundraiser and has served as a delegate at several regional conferences and at the Zonta International Convention in Brisbane, Australia, in 2024.

Leiber is retired from Benedictine University in Lisle and serves as a board member of NAMI of Will-Grundy and the League of Women Voters of the Greater Joliet Area.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area named club member Barbara Leiber (left) as its Woman of the Year. Leiber is pictured with Peggy Field, committee chair. (Photo provided by Zonta Club of the Joliet Area)

The Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate initially established Guardian Angel Community Services – which celebrated 125 years in 2022 – as an orphanage.

Today, the nonprofit offers several services, including adult protective services, the Exchange Club Center, foster care, Groundwork Domestic Violence Program, Hispanic Outreach Program, Partner Abuse Intervention Program, prevention education and professional training in the areas of domestic and sexual violence, Sexual Assault Service Center, and Suzy’s Caring Place, which provides housing and support to domestic violence survivors and their children.

During Guardian Angel’s anniversary celebration, Kutlesa said she’s been “blessed” to see the Guardian Angel mission enacted over her 23 years with the organization and appreciates the community’s support.

“We strive to work hard to continue to be a beacon of hope to those who need us most and to continue to realize our mission to provide services that inspire people to improve the quality of their lives in their greatest times of need,” Kutlesa said.

For more information, visit jolietzonta.org and gacsprograms.org.