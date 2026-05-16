Shorewood reviewing apartment building, commercial development plan along Black Road

AR Building Company is proposing a mixed-use development in Shorewood that includes 149 apartments and 2 acres of commercial land. (Photo provided by village of Shorewood)

The village of Shorewood is considering a mixed-use development proposal along Black Road.

The proposal from AR Building Company, which is in the Preliminary Planned Unit Development stage, includes 149 apartments in a four-story building along with commercial space in front of the residential lot along Black Road, according to the village of Shorewood website.

“In addition to the apartment building, it’ll have three acres of commercial land out on Black Road ... bringing additional much-needed commercial space on that Route 59 corridor,” said Mayor Clarence ‘CC’ DeBold on April 29 during his 2026 State of the Village Address, which took place at the newly opened Village of Shorewood YMCA.

The commercial lot could be divided for use by multiple businesses or used as a strip mall, according to the website.

The apartments will offer a variety of floor plans, from studios to two-bedroom units.

Resident amenities would include a clubhouse with a staffed management and leasing office, a bicycle storage area, and a utility area for bike maintenance and pet washing.

The second floor would feature a 24/7 fitness area with a large porch overlooking the outdoor pool in the courtyard.

The private outdoor courtyard pool area in the center of the development would be equipped with picnic tables and lounge chairs.

In addition, The Hamptons of Shorewood – a mixed-used development – is currently under construction at the Shorewood Towne Center, DeBold said during the address.

The Hamptons of Shorewood – a mixed-used development – is currently under construction at the Shorewood Towne Center. (Photo provided by the village of Shorewood)

“There are three primary building types – mixed-use buildings with ground-floor retail and upper-story living, townhome-style buildings with attached garages, and rental homes in small buildings,” according to the website.

DeBold said during the address the first two multifamily buildings – each containing 16-unit, condo-style buildings – are underway. The Hamptons also includes two mixed-use style buildings, and one will be under construction later in 2026, he added.

“We’re excited to introduce more traditional mixed-use building style to Shorewood,” DeBold said. “Having the ability to incorporate retail and restaurant uses at street level and residential presence above will significantly enhance our town center activity. ”

In addition, the first model home in Towne Center II is nearing completion, DeBold said.

National homebuilder Lennar will provide new single-family housing – Towne Center II – on 139 lots between the existing Towne Center and Fox Bend neighborhoods in Shorewood. (Photo provided by the village of Shorewood)

National homebuilder Lennar is providing the new single-family housing between the existing Towne Center and Fox Bend neighborhoods.

Construction is also in progress on Auburn Chase, a new single-family development with 277 single-family lots, also by Lennar, DeBold said during the address.

Auburn Chase is on the south side of Seil Road, west of Four Seasons Park.

Construction is also in progress on Auburn Chase, a new single-family development with 277 single-family lots. (Photo provided by the village of Shorewood)

“While Shorewood is experiencing its strongest wave of single-family lot development, we’re equally excited to support a range of housing types, bringing in smaller households that support young professionals, support our seniors,” DeBold said.