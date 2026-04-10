18-year-old driver dies after Shorewood two-vehicle crash

File photo of an Illinois State Police vehicle outside of the Illinois State Capitol. (Capitol News Illinois)

An 18-year-old resident of Joliet has died following a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 59 in Shorewood.

Officers and paramedics responded to the crash about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at Route 59, just north of Ridge Road.

Two drivers, who were the sole occupants of both vehicles, were taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to a statement from Shorewood Deputy Police Chief Jason Barten.

The 23-year-old driver from Joliet was treated for minor injuries and later released, Barten said.

The 18-year-old driver died from his injuries at the hospital.

“Due to the complexity of the crash, the Shorewood Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police and Will County Emergency Management for traffic crash reconstruction and traffic management,” Barten said.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash in coordination with the Shorewood Police Department and the Will County Coroner’s Office, Barten said.