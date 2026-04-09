Joliet first responders rescue man from Des Plaines River

A member of the Joliet Fire Department's water rescue team is seen going into the Des Plaines River in Joliet to help rescue a man from the river on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The image was captured from a Joliet police officer's body cam video. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet first responders rescued a man from the Des Plaines River early Thursday morning after hearing his cries for help.

According to the Joliet Police Department, an officer in a parking lot to the west of the police department, 150 W. Washington St., heard a male voice calling for help at about 4:25 a.m.

The officer called for assistance, and additional officers helped locate a man in the water on the west side of the river near the southern end of the riverwalk in Bicentennial Park, police said.

Officers deployed water rescue equipment and threw ropes to the man, who was able to hold on until the Joliet Fire Department arrived to assist.

Fire department personnel entered the water and determined the man was too weak to climb a ladder, so a rescue boat was deployed and he was safely pulled from the river, police said.

The 25-year-old man was transported by the fire department to Saint Joseph Medical Center for treatment.

He told officers that he had slipped and fallen into the river while walking and had not been attempting to harm himself, the police department said.

Police noted that he did not appear to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

It is not known at this time how long the man had been in the water before the officers located him.

“In Joliet, our first responders depend on one another, and this incident is a powerful example of that partnership in action,” Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said in a statement. “Our officers quickly located the individual and took immediate steps to keep him safe until the Joliet Fire Department arrived. Together, they worked seamlessly to bring him out of the water. This is what our community can expect: when someone is in need, Joliet’s first responders will show up, work together and do everything possible to serve our community.”

Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey agreed with Evans, saying, “This rescue highlights the trust and coordination that exists between the Joliet Fire Department and the Joliet Police Department.”

“Every call we respond to is a team effort, and we rely on each other to achieve the best outcome,” Carey said. “In this case, officers kept the individual afloat, and our crews were able to quickly intervene and safely remove him from the water. Our message to the community is very simple: your first responders will never cease working together to help those in need.”