Independence Day parade back on in Manhattan

A vintage Ford pickup is seen during a Manhattan Labor Day Parade. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The village of Manhattan has reversed a previous decision to cancel its annual Independence Day parade in the 250th anniversary year of the nation’s birth.

“Following strong community feedback and overwhelming support, the village of Manhattan mayor and Board of Trustees have announced the return of the annual Independence Day Parade,” the village announced in a news release issued Tuesday.

Just a few weeks ago, the village announced that the parade was canceled due to increased traffic expected in the region with NASCAR racing returning to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet for the Fourth of July weekend.

The latest announcement is that the parade will “take place as planned” and start at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Mayor Mike Adrieansen in a statement in the news release referred to the observance this year of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Manhattan Mayor Mike Andrieansen hands out candy during a Labor Day Parade in the village. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“Reinstating the Independence Day Parade, especially as we prepare to celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, is a meaningful way to honor our history, showcase our local pride, and create lasting memories for families across Manhattan,” Adrieansen said in the release. “We’re excited to see our community come out in full spirit to celebrate both our country and our village.”

The parade route will start at Anna McDonald Elementary School and proceed through the neighborhood near the school, according to the release.

“Residents, local organizations, and businesses are encouraged to participate,” the release stated.

Registration is available online through the village of Manhattan website.

The village will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States with other patriotic enhancements, according to the release.

Members of the Manhattan Junior High School Marching Band march in a Manhattan Labor Day Parade. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

They include:

• Commemorative banners along Sharp Drive to Foxford Drive

• Patriotic-themed displays in grassy areas near Wabash Street and Arrowhead Drive

Funding for these initiatives is provided through a $10,000 grant from the Joliet Arsenal Development Authority that supports the Route 66 Centennial and local tourism efforts, according to the release from the village.

More information about the parade participation and commemorative program is available at www.villageofmanhattan.com.