Plainfield OKs liquor license for Japanese restaurant moving into former Larry Diner’s

Plans for a Japanese restaurant to open in the former Larry’s Diner in Plainfield continue to move forward. At the April 6 Plainfield Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved a liquor license for Sushi UNI. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans for a Japanese restaurant to open in the former Larry’s Diner in Plainfield continue to move forward.

At the April 6 Plainfield Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved a liquor license for Sushi UNI at 24522 W. Lockport St.

Larry’s Diner closed its doors in May 2023 after opening in 2000.

A fire in March 2025 caused extensive damage to the building. Firefighters found the fire actively burning on the rear side of the one-story building.

Plans for a Japanese restaurant to open in the former Larry’s Diner in Plainfield continue to move forward. At the April 6 Plainfield Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved a liquor license for Sushi UNI. (Eric Schelkopf)

Firefighters quickly extinguished the exterior fire, however, crews inside the building discovered that the fire had extended into the attic space.

During a preliminary investigation into the fire, investigators said it appeared to have been intentionally set. Last May, two 14-year-olds were charged with setting fire to the building.

A forensic examination of the cellphones yielded evidence linking the teens to the fire. They were charged with arson and criminal damage to property.