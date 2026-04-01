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The Herald-News

Lincoln-Way East baseball dominates in out of state tournament: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Baseball

Lincoln-Way East 23, Westerville North 4: The Griffins were led by Rocco Triolo (3 for 3, two runs) and Ryne Pearson (3 fo -3, two RBIs, three runs) at the USA High School Challenge.

Dwight 4, Henry 1: Joey Starks struck out 12 batters from the mound for the Trojans.

Brother Rice 7, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Luke Tingley led the Knights with two hits.

Herscher 10, Reed-Custer 5: Matt Kuban struck out six in four innings for the Comets. Alejandro Fierro was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way West 12, Revere (OH) 2: Kellen Schulte struck out six in four innings for Lincoln-Way West. The offense was led by Jackson Mansker (three hits, four RBIs), Jacob Howard (home run), and Michael Pettit (three hits, two RBIs).

Softball

Wilmington 11, Coal City 8: Keeley Walsh led Wilmington (3 for 5, three runs) while Coal City was led by Khloe Picard (2 for 5, three RBIs).

Peotone 4, Streator 3: Sophie Klawitter led Peotone with 15 strikeouts in the circle.

Lincoln-Way Central 15, Joliet Catholic 2: Carly Karales went 3 for 4 with six RBIs including a homer while Jenna Lee hit two homers at the WJOL Tournament.

Girls soccer

Lincoln-Way West 9, Bloom 0: Caitlyn McCarthy, Ava Casner, Jorie Elkei, Abby German, Lucy Sheriff, Olivia Stewart, Grace Kinsella and Kate Kinsella all scored goals with McCarthy scoring two.

Maine South 1, Plainfield Central: The Wildcats suffered a competitive road loss.

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