Plainfield Fire District partnering with library, park districts on life safety education

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is partnering with the Plainfield Public Library District and the Plainfield Park District as part of a program aimed at empowering residents with essential fire and life safety education. (Photo provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District)

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is partnering with the Plainfield Public Library District and the Plainfield Park District as part of a program aimed at empowering residents with essential fire and life safety education.

The organizations have unveiled new interactive educational kiosk installed and ready for use.

At just the touch of a screen, visitors can explore a wealth of life-saving information.

Each kiosk also includes convenient links to the fire district, park district and library websites, making it easier than ever for residents to connect with valuable programs, services, and community resources.

“These kiosks represent an exciting leap forward in our mission to educate and prepare the community,” Plainfield Fire Marshal Ryan Angelus said in a news release. “By teaming up with the library and park district, we’re combining our strengths to make safety education accessible, interactive, and engaging for everyone.”

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is partnering with the Plainfield Public Library District and the Plainfield Park District as part of a program aimed at empowering residents with essential fire and life safety education. (Photo provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District)

Designed to engage all ages, the kiosks convey valuable information, including home fire safety tips, interactive home escape planning and guidance on using an automated external defibrillator.

The kiosks are on display at the Plainfield Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield and the Plainfield Park District Recreation Center, 24550 West Renwick Road, Plainfield.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to stop by, explore the kiosks and learn something new that could one day save a life.