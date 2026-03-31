Lincoln-Way West baseball blanks Crescent to remain unbeaten: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

BASEBALL

Lincoln-Way West 7, Crescent 0: At LakePoint Sports in Cartersville, Georgia, Jacob Howard and Owen Chudzinski combined for a two-hit shutout. Howard threw four innings and struck out five, while Chudzinski fanned three in three innings. Jackson Mansker delivered a bases-loaded triple to power the offense.

Lincoln-Way West 9, Whitley County (GA) 6: The Warriors (6-0) remained unbeaten with the win, Nick O’Dette got the win, throwing three shutout innings and getting relief help from Lincoln Welsh, Matt Oberts, Kevin Thatcher and Jake Carlson. Owen Chudzineki had three RBIs to power the offense.

Lemont 10, Maroa-Forsyth 0 (6 inn.): At Millikin University, Grady Garofalo went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Lemont offense. Nate Zdenovec went the full six innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight.

Oswego 8, Joliet Catholic 7: Koen Lynes led an 11-hit attack for the Hilltoppers (3-4), but a late rally fell just short. Lynes and John Curbis each had two RBIs for JCA, while Steve Martin was 2 for 4.

Lockport 8, Brother Rice 3: In the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, Adam Kozak slugged two home runs to help lead the Porters (3-4) to the win, while David Kundrat also homered, Austin Winge got the win on the mound, getting relief help from Jack Schiek and Kaden O’Leary.

Lincoln-Way East 4, Briarcrest Christian 2: At the USA High School Challenge, the Griffins (6-0) got RBI singles in the second inning from Tyler Huduk and Casey Mikrut. Cooper Johnson got the win, allowing four hits and striking out four in four innings. He got relief help from Owen Lense and Keegan Crabtree, who earned the save.

Lincoln-Way Central 13, York 3: Des Gill and Luke Tingley each went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to spark the offense for the Knights (3-1). Will Kedzior got the win, allowing two hits and striking out six in four innings.

West Aurora 4, Romeoville 1: Jeremy Thompson went 2 for 3 for the Spartans (2-3) in the loss, while Adam Skibinski had the lone RBI. Tyler Rizzatto surrendered one earned run in six innings.

Herscher 12, Reed-Custer 0: Cole Yeates allowed no earned runs in three relief innings for the Comets (0-5). Alejandro Fierro and Jon Doran had a hit each.

Beecher 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 6: The Panthers (3-1, 0-1) opened River Valley Conference play with their first loss of the season. Brock Enerson and Owen Vitko were each 2 for 3 with a double, while Reid Milette slugged a two-run homer.

SOFTBALL

Providence 10, Andrew 2: Macie Robbins allowed seven hits and struck out 10 for the Celtics (7-0). Providence collected 13 hits, including three by Bella Olszta and two each by Bella Cortes and Olivia Vittori. Vittori and Ava Misch doubled, while Angelina Cole and Sophia Fratantion each homered.

Plainfield Central 17, Rosary 0 (4 inn.): Maeve Carlton homered twice in an eight-run second inning for the Wildcats (6-1) and finished 3 for 3 with two homers and a double. Ava Zitello had a double among two hits, while Evalyn Prochaska added a pair of hits. Winning pitcher Kierney Latarewicz allowed two hits in four innings.

Morris 13, Westerville North (TN) 3: Cami Pfeifer went 2 for 2 with an inside-the-park home run to lead Morris (7-1) to the win, while Mylie Hughes slugged a two-run triple. Winning pitcher Tessa Shannon allowed five hits and a run in four innings.

York 12, Lincoln-Way Central 3: The Knights (1-6) scored twice in the top of the first, but York answered with five in the bottom half and never looked back. Mia Degliomini (double) and Hope Davis each had two hits for Central.

Marist 11, Lincoln-Way West 5: The Warriors (6-3) collected 12 hits, but it was not enough to defeat the Redhawks. Kaylea Armstrong (two 2B) had three hits, while Molly Finn (2B, HR) had two hits

Middle Tennessee Christian 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: At Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kayla Scheuber, Maddie Simms and Liv Siano all had a hit for the Panthers, while Kaylee Tousignant had an RBI.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Plainfield South 1: Natalie Salzman had the lone RBI for the Cougars (0-7) in the loss, while Addie Koser and Sydney Unyi each added a hit.

Seneca 13, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): Tessa Krull (4 IP, 10K) and Hayden Pfeifer (1 IP, 3 K) combined on a one-hitter for the Irish (10-0). Graysen Provance (2 for 4, RBI), Camryn Stecken (2 for 3, two 2B, two RBIs), Pfeifer (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Krull (2 for 2, RBI) all had two hits, while Kaylee Klinker slugged her first varsity home run.

Reed-Custer 18, Herscher 15: Amber Syc had four hits, including a home run and a double, and five RBIs to lead the Comets (3-2) to the win. Caysie Esparza had three hits, while Mackenzie Foote and Avery Vanek each had a pair of doubles and Kamryn Wilkey added two hits.

Putnam County 8, Seneca 2: Joey Arnold led the Irish (1-5) with two hits, while Vinny Corrado had a two-run double.

GIRLS SOCCER

Joliet Central 3, Shepard 0: The Steelmen (3-3) recorded the nonconference win.

Peotone 2, Joliet Catholic 0: The Angels fell to 2-4 with the nonconference loss.