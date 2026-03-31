Ambulance called to scene of Joliet standoff after shots fired

Ambulance arrives on the scene of a police standoff involving an armed man barricaded inside a home in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue in Joliet on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Someone was being transported by ambulance from the scene of a police standoff in Joliet around 9 p.m. Monday.

An armed man, described as being in his 40s, was barricaded in a home on Joliet’s west side for several hours on Monday.

Shots were fired at the scene while police tried to get the man to come out of house.

The man had been inside the home, located in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue, since just after 1 p.m., the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area around Joyce Road between Jefferson and McDonough streets.

Both sheriff’s deputies and Joliet police officers are at the scene.

A Joliet Police Department SWAT vehicle is at the scene in the area of McDonnaugh Street and Hammes Avenue in Joliet after a person barricaded themelves inside a home on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

About 1 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were attempting a traffic stop in the 200 block of St. Jude Avenue when the man crashed his car into a fence, the sheriff’s office said.

He was being pulled over for multiple felony warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

The person of interest then fled on foot in the neighborhood and into a nearby home, where he then barricaded inside.

A reverse 911 call was sent to residents in a 1-mile radius around the scene.

[ PHOTOS: Police respond to barricade situation in Joliet ]

As a precaution, Marycrest School, Mary Sears Children’s Academy, and the Joliet Township High School District 204 Administrative building were placed on lockdown for a while, the sheriff’s office said.

“Students who walk to this area are encouraged to wait in the cafeteria until an all clear is announced or families are able to arrange for pick-up,” District 204 posted on its website Monday afternoon.

Will County sheriff's police in the area of McDonnaugh Street and Hammes Avenue in Joliet as a person is barricaded inside a home after fleeing from a traffic stop on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

Marycrest School released on time around 3 p.m., and Mary Sears Children’s Academy allowed parents to pick up their children on time, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.