Armed man in Joliet remains in standoff with police

A Joliet Police Department SWAT vehicle is at the scene in the area of McDonnaugh Street and Hammes Avenue in Joliet after a person barricaded themelves inside a home on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

A man who barricaded himself inside a Joliet home since early Monday afternoon is armed but isolated, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, described as in his 40s, has not made any demands, as negotiations remain ongoing, according to Elizabeth Matthews, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

The man has been inside the home, located in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue, since just after 1 p.m.

Will County sheriff's police talk to someone at the scene of a barricade situation in the area of McDonnaugh Street and Hammes Avenue on Joliet's west side Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area around Joyce Road between Jefferson and McDonough streets.

Both sheriff’s deputies and Joliet police officers are at the scene.

Will County sheriff's police in the area of McDonnaugh Street and Hammes Avenue in Joliet as a person is barricaded inside a home after fleeing from a traffic stop on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

About 1 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were attempting a traffic stop in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue in Joliet when the driver they were trying to pull over crashed, the sheriff’s office said.

The person of interest then fled on foot in the neighborhood and into a nearby home, where he then barricaded inside.

A reverse 911 call was sent to residents in a 1-mile radius around the scene.

[ PHOTOS: Police respond to barricade situation in Joliet ]

As a precaution, Marycrest School, Mary Sears Children’s Academy, and the Joliet Township High School District 204 Administrative building were placed on lockdown for a while, the sheriff’s office said.

“Students who walk to this area are encouraged to wait in the cafeteria until an all clear is announced or families are able to arrange for pick-up,” District 204 posted on its website Monday afternoon.

Will County sheriff's police have areas near McDonough Street and Hammes Avenue blocked off as they respond to a person barricaded inside a home in the area on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Marycrest School released on time around 3 p.m., and Mary Sears Children’s Academy allowed parents to pick up their children on time, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.