Person barricaded inside home on Joliet’s west side

Will County sheriff's police have areas near McDonough Street and Hammes Avenue blocked off as they respond to a person barricaded inside a home in the area on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Police are at the scene of a barricade situation on Joliet’s west side on Monday afternoon.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area around Joyce Road between Jefferson and McDonough streets.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in a one-mile radius around the scene.

As a precaution, Marycrest School, Mary Sears Children’s Academy, and the Joliet Township High School District 204 Administrative building currently are on lockdown during this active investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

About 1 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were attempting a traffic stop in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue in Joliet, when the driver they were trying to pull over crashed, the sheriff’s office said.

The person of interest then fled on foot in the neighborhood and into a nearby home, where they currently are barricaded inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.