Staff Sgt. Duenez of Joliet will be honored Tuesday at ceremony

The late Staff Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr. of Joliet (Photo provided by city of Joliet)

The late U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr. will be honored Tuesday in a ceremony at the Spanish Community Center in Joliet.

Duenez, of Joliet, was among four soldiers who died in March 2025 in an Army training mission when their armored vehicle sunk into a bog in Lithuania.

The ceremony will include the unveiling of a memorial sign to honor Duenez.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, according to a news release from the Collins Street Neighborhood Council, which is hosting the event.

The tribute program will start at 4:15 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. at the Spanish Community Center, located at 309 N. Eastern Ave. in Joliet.

The ceremony will include a posting of the colors, a short program and a presentation of flowers to the Duenez family.

“Community members are encouraged to attend, stand in unity and help honor a life of service, sacrifice, and love,” according to the release.