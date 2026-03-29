Fire damages Crest Hill house

Damage is seen from a fire that was extinguished Saturday in the rear of a Crest Hill house. March 29, 2026 (Provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Fire damaged the exterior of a Crest Hill home on Saturday.

No one was injured in the 20400 block of Kingsbrook Drive and the residents were able to stay in the house after the fire was extinguished, according to a news release from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

Crews were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. and found the fire in the rear of the single-family house.

The occupants were not home at the time, according to the release.

“Crews made a quick attack and were able to extinguish the fire,” the release stated. “The damage from the fire was primarily contained to the exterior of the residence.”

Lockport fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire,