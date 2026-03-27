Plainfield Central soccer shuts out West Chicago: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Plainfield Central 4, West Chicago 0: Maggie Lambert recorded her second shutout of the season for the Wildcats in the nonconference win.

Providence 0, Quincy Notre Dame 0: The game was tied at halftime and called a draw due to lightning.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard West def. Lincoln-Way East 25-21, 19-25, 25-23: The Griffins (1-1) were led by Carter Geiger with 13 kills, seven digs and two aces, Jackson Thayer with seven kills, Nate Rizzo with six kills, Jack Merlo with 17 assists and Marty Dwyer with 15 digs.

BOYS TENNIS

Morris 4, Yorkville 1: Morris swept the doubles matches, as the teams of Hunter Lindenborn and Chase McConnell, Connor Bogard and Cole Anderson, and Grady Jansen and Zander Braun all won. Morris’ No. 1 singles player Connor Barth picked up his 80th career varsity win.

BOYS WATER POLO

Lincoln-Way West 12, Sandburg 6: John Kucala led the Warriors (5-2) with three goals in the win.

BADMINTON

Lincoln-Way West Triangular: The Warriors (8-2-4) tied 4-4 with Plainfield South and beat Lockport 5-3.