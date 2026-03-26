Plainfield North baseball holds on to top Naperville Central: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

BASEBALL

Plainfield North 9, Naperville Central 7: The Tigers (3-1) got off to a 6-0 lead after two innings and held on for the nonconference win. Evan Monaco (double, HR) had two hits and three RBIs to help power North, while Matt McCormick had four RBIs. Colin Ogden got the win on the mound, striking out nine and allowing just one hit over four innings.

Lincoln-Way East 12, Wilmington 4: Matt Ritter and Rocco Triolo each had three hits to lead the Griffins, while winning pitcher Keegan Crabtree had three RBIs and Tyler Hudik added two hits. Zach Ohlund homered twice and four RBIs for Wilmington.

Metea Valley 10, Joliet Central 4: Tyler Long had a pair of doubles for the Steelmen in the loss, while Cam Rande added two hits.

Morris 15, Herscher 12: Herscher scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning, but Morris chipped away and finally took the lead with a six-run sixth inning. Caden Medler had four hits and three RBIs for Morris (1-3), while RJ Kennedy had a home run and a double among three hits. Logan Conroy also homered, while Bryce Lee and Sean Skrtich doubled.

Downers Grove North 16, Plainfield East 2: Jeremiah Schmidt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Bengals in the loss.

Oak Park-River Forest 8, Lockport 6: Adam Kozak was 2 for 3 in the loss for the Porters, while Zack Skrzypiec had two RBIs.

Plano 7, Reed-Custer 6: Dhane Debelak led the Comets offensively with three hits and two RBIs, while Chase Isaac had a pair of hits.

Fieldcrest 8, Seneca 3: Griffin Hougas and Jace Mitchell each had two hits for the Irish in the loss.

SOFTBALL

Providence 13, Shepard 3 (5 inn.): Aleigh Hill had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Celtics (4-0) to the nonconference win. Ava Misch had a double among three hits, while Angelina Cole and Bella Cortes each tripled and Macie Robbins (double), Mia Sanfratello and Olivia Vittori all had two hits in support of winning pitcher Kelsie Roeder.

Lincoln-Way East 3, St. Charles East 0: Cassidy Jagielski and Anie Balta hit back-to-back homers for the Griffins (4-1), while pitchers Audrey Bullock, Mia Balta and Brett Gentry combined on a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Lockport 6, Richards 0: Bridget Faut threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for the Porters (4-1). Alexis VanderTuuk and Sydney Amschler were each 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Morris 11, Sandwich 0 (6 inn.): Halie Olson led off the game with a home run for Morris (6-0), while Aubrey McConnell (2 RBIs), winning pitcher Mylie Hughes (2 RBIs), Alyssa Jepson, Ava Petersen and Ella Urbasek all had two hits. Hughes allowed one hit and struck out four in four innings.

Seneca 1, Bishop McNamara 0: Hayden Pfeifer threw a no-hitter for Seneca with 14 strikeouts. Graysen Provance scored the lone run in the seventh inning on a squeeze bunt by Lexie Buis.

Lincoln-Way West 19, Naperville Central 4 (4 inn.): Molly Finn (HR), Reese Forsythe, Addison Adrieansen and Reegan Connolly all had two hits to lead the Warriors (5-0) to the nonconference win.

Marist 11, Lemont 0: (5 inn.): Brooklyn Peslak had two hits for Lemont in the nonconference loss, while Ella Neitzel added a hit.

Willowbrook 9, Plainfield South 5: Gracie Semega had two hits for the Cougars in the loss, while Addie Koser, Katelyn Senese, Sydney Unyi and Lexi Panozzo all had an RBI.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Newark 2: The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to secure the win. Maddie Simms had two RBIs and went the distance in the circle for the win, striking out eight and allowing one hit.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 5, Coal City 1: Faith Horkavy scored the lone goal for the Coalers, off an assist from Maggie Sterba. Claire Mohler made 11 saves in goal.

Nazareth 8, Joliet Catholic 0: The Angels suffered the loss on the road.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lockport def. Hinsdale Central 18-25, 25-13, 25-18: The Porters (2-0) were led by Aiden Morgan and Austin Williams with nine kills each, Antonio Fiordirosa with 20 assists and six digs, Drew Miller with eight digs and Ryan Beaumont with four blocks.

Joliet Catholic def. Metea Valley 19-15, 25-22, 25-20: The Hilltoppers improved to 3-0 with the nonconference win.